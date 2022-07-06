Sarwar Chishti of the Anjuman Committee of the Ajmer dargah has made a provocative statement that adds to the ongoing violence and controversy around the blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Muhammad.

A video appeared on July 6, in which Sarwar Chishti said that any mischief in the glory of the Prophet will not be tolerated and the country will shake by the movement that is yet to come.

In the video, Sarwar Chishti said, “The situation in the country right now, is such that people are committing blasphemy. They are doing mischief in the glory of the Prophet, in the glory of the Khwaja. We will not tolerate this at all. We will launch such a massive agitation that the whole Hindustan will shake.” According to the reports, Sarwar Chishti calls himself a member of the Popular Front of India. In 2020, he defended PFI saying the organisation was ”saving India’s constitution”.

Khadim of Ajmer Dargah arrested for making provocative remarks against Nupur Sharma

Salman Chishti, Khadim of the Ajmer Dargah, was detained by the Ajmer Police of Rajasthan on July 5, after he reportedly made a provocative remark about suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma. He had stated in the video that whoever beheaded Nupur Sharma would receive his house. Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan came to the rescue of the hate-monger saying, “It seems he was in an inebriated state when the video was made. He is a history-sheeter.”

In the last month, there were many violent protests against Nupur Sharma for her allegedly insulting remarks on the Prophet Muhammad. Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe in Amravati were beheaded by Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma in their social media posts. Now Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer dargah is seen issuing threats of shaking the whole country.