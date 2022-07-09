Saturday, July 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: After threats of beheading, Khadim Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer dargah calls for an...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: After threats of beheading, Khadim Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer dargah calls for an economic boycott of Hindus

Objecting to Hindu shopkeepers shutting shops for few hours in support of Nupur Sharma, the Khadim appealed the Muslims to boycott Hindu shops in Dargah Bazar and the Nalla Bazar

OpIndia Staff
Sarwar Chishti
Sarwar Chishti called for an economic boycott of Hindus. Image Source: livehindustan.com
2

After threats of beheading and shaking the whole Hindustan, a phone call recording of Sarwar Chishti – a Khadim (servant) of Ajmer dargah – has gone viral in which he is heard calling for an economic boycott of Hindus. Earlier the same Sarwar Chishti was seen in a viral video calling for a movement that will shake the whole Hindustan.

The voice heard in the audio (mostly of a call recording), is allegedly that of Sarwar Chishti. In this audio, he said, “Hindus of Nalla Bazar and Dargah Bazar in the Ajmer Sharif organized a rally supporting Nupur Sharma. They have called to close the shops till 12 in the noon. I request you all to make these people (Hindus) look miserable. Do this work through our groups of KGN (Khwaja Garib Nawaj). No one should buy anything from their shops in the Dargah Bazar area and the Nalla Bazar area. They earn only through the lovers of the Khwaja Sahab. And see what courage they are attempting, they are closing the shops in front of us. They are supporting Nupur Sharma. Spread this word everywhere you can, so that no one transacts a single rupee with them.”

Earlier, a viral video of the same Sarwar Chishti had appeared, in which he said, “The situation in the country right now, is such that people are committing blasphemy. They are doing mischief in the glory of the Prophet, in the glory of the Khwaja. We will not tolerate this at all. We will launch such a massive agitation that the whole Hindustan will shake.”

According to the reports, Sarwar Chishti calls himself a member of the Popular Front of India. In 2020, he defended PFI saying the organization was ”saving India’s constitution”. Sarwar Chishti is a member of the Anjuman Committee of the Ajmer dargah.

In the last month, there were many violent protests against Nupur Sharma for her allegedly insulting remarks on the Prophet Muhammad. Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe in Amravati were beheaded by Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma in their social media posts. Now Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer dargah is heard calling for an economic boycott of Hindus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

SC in contempt of itself: 4 ways that it fails to hold itself to standards it eloquently demands from the public and elected officials

Yossarian -

OpIndia ground report: Hindu Sankalp March taken out in Delhi, reinforces the message that India will run as per Constitution and not Sharia Law

OpIndia Staff -

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees from his residence before thousands of protestors storm in and seize the building

OpIndia Staff -

England: One arrested for racist comments against Indian cricket fans in the Edgbaston Test

OpIndia Staff -

Marketing agency distances itself from its employee Joy Das over his Hinduphobic tweets; promises to take action for hurting sentiments

Amit Kelkar -

History sheeter Salman Chishti has no remorse after calling for the beheading of Nupur Sharma, has been smiling and reciting ‘shayari’ in police custody:...

OpIndia Staff -

Nicaragua orders dismissal of Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa, says ‘NGO failed to comply with State laws’

OpIndia Staff -

Will AltNews’ Zubair now be arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri? Here is what we know so far about the FIR and proceedings initiated now

OpIndia Staff -

Jamtara, Jharkhand: State-run schools pressurised to remain shut on Friday as 70% children are Muslims, over 100 schools adopt change. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after cloudburst, landslide hit pilgrim base camps, 16 reported dead, over 15,000 stranded pilgrims shifted

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,377FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com