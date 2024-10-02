A thief who stole a Radha Krisha idol from a temple in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh returned it on 1st October. He also left an apology letter which stated that he had been beset with misfortune ever since he took the idol. The deity was then reinstalled in the temple with due rituals by the priest. Mahant (priest) Jayaram Das told OpIndia that the idol had been left by the robber in a jute sack close to the ashram’s entrance. People spotted the idol in front of the ashram located on the Handia-Kokhraj service road at around 11:30 am.

According to media reports, the case pertained to the Nawabganj police station area of ​​​​Prayagraj district where Khasla Ashram is located in the Gaughat area. “Locals on Tuesday evening spotted a man running after leaving a sack outside the ashram road and became doubtful and frightened over the unclaimed sack. When they mustered the courage to open it, they found the idol of Radha Krishna and further informed the priest of the temple as well as the police,” stated Nawabganj inspector Anil Kumar Mishra.

A nearly 100-year-old idol of Radha-Krishna made of ashtadhatu (octo-alloy comprising gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, iron, and mercury) is housed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple built in the ashram. On 23rd September 2024, someone took away the idol after which Mahant Jayaram Das of the temple complained to the authorities who registered a case and started searching for the thief.

The thief remained at large for over a week. The mahant, devastated by the incident, stopped eating and other disciples of the ashram also became depressed. Meanwhile, the thief put the idol near the temple along with an apology letter addressed to the mahant and quietly went away. He didn’t reveal his identity but wrote that his action was due to ignorance and unveiled, “I have made a huge mistake. I am having bad dreams and have not been able to sleep, eat, and live peacefully since I stole the idol.”

He sent his greetings to the mahant and mentioned, “My son and wife have also become seriously ill. I have done a very bad thing for a little money. I have tampered with the idol with the intention to sell it. Moreover, I am fed up with the scary dreams and am returning your ‘amaanat’. I am apologising for my mistake and leaving the idol. I request you to pardon me for my error and restore the Lord’s place in the temple. Please accept your idol and forgive our children.” The identity of the perpetrator remained unknown.

He even had the idol polished as he attempted to sell it. The reappearance of the idol has created a happy atmosphere at the ashram. The idol is being re-installed at its rightful position after performing jalabhishek (ritual bathing with water) and other sacred religious rites. The police have also been informed about the development and further legal action is underway. Speaking to OpIndia, Jayaram Das said that he is the Mahant of Siddha Mandir and he had prayed to God for justice after the theft.

A similar case came to light in Mangaluru, Karnataka in January 2021 where a condom was put in the donation box of Swami Koragajja temple. The police could not find the accused, but one day two men, Abdul Raheem and Taufiq reached the temple and went to the priests. They confessed to the crime of urinating and dumping condoms in the donation box, along with another man named Nawaz.

They informed that after that act, both of them started vomiting blood and experienced bloody dysentery. After the sacrilege, Nawaz became insane and died by banging his head on the wall of his house. His last words were that Lord Koragajja was furious at them. Taufiq and Raheem begged for mercy from the temple priest by holding their ears.