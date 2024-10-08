On 7th October Jigani Police informed that Parvez Ahmed alias Farvez, a 55-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh who lived in Mumbai had been arrested for his role in assisting the four Muslim Pakistani nationals who were earlier apprehended over their illegal entry in India and residency in Delhi and Bengaluru. He was caught near Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station in the Majestic area of Bengaluru on 5th October, upon his arrival. He is a member of Mehdi Foundation International (MFI) in India, per the authorities. He was nabbed from Yeshwanthapura railway station, based on other reports.

Ahmed reportedly assisted the Pakistani citizens in obtaining bogus identity documents including passports, voter IDs, and Aadhaar cards. According to the initial investigation, he aided at least five families in relocating to India while posing as Hindus. The authorities believe he could have helped other foreign nationals move to Delhi and Mumbai. Jigani police inspector BS Manjunath revealed, “The accused is also a member of Mehdi Foundation India and had been helping others stay in India by creating fake documents.” He is accused of forgery and creating fraudulent documents with the intent to deceive under Section 464 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among other provisions.

“He was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court. The total number of arrests of Pakistani nationals now stands at 10, and we are investigating other infiltrators,” the official added. These individuals had succeeded in obtaining Indian identity credentials by illicit means, including passports, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards.

The Jigani police nabbed Syed Tariq (53) alias Chouhan, together with his wife Anila Tariq (48) alias Deepali Chouhan and their 17-year-old daughter from Nelagadaranahalli on 3rd October. Ahmed reportedly helped the family in acquiring fake identity documents with Hindu names for their stay in India. He acquired information on Pakistani nationals who wished to come to India through his links with MFI members abroad. A senior police official confirmed that he is being questioned regarding the funding and support provided by MFI for Pakistani nationals living illegally in India as authorities are working to uncover the full extent of the operation.

The development transpired after Pakistani preacher Rashid Ali Siddiqui (48) alias Siddakki, also known as Shankar Sharma, along with his Bangladeshi wife Ayesha (38) alias Asha Rani and her parents Hanif Mohammed (73) alias Ram Babu Sharma and Rubina (61) alias Asha Rani were captured from Rajapura village near Jigani on 29th September. Rashid Ali Siddiqui is also associated with Mehdi Foundation International. The family was living in the country under the “Sharma” name.

Their arrest led the cops to Sayed Tariq and his family who moved to Kochi in 2015 after spending four months in Davangere, where they remained till 2019. Afterwards, the trio shifted to Bengaluru in the same year and have lived in Peenya ever since, according to the police which added that Mehdi Foundation International provided financial support to this Pakistani family as well. They were given more money by the organization than Siddiqui’s family.

Police disclosed, “We are examining the family’s bank transactions, focusing on how the money was used.” Investigators are examining both families’ spending patterns and motivations to determine why this family was given such substantial funds. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also received electronic devices and documents seized from Sayed Tariq’s residence in order to retrieve their contents. The probe, which has already shown the infiltration of several Pakistani nationals into India, has advanced significantly with Ahmed’s arrest.