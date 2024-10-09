Chhattisgarh: Sonu Tiwari, father Shiv forcefully get converted to Islam by mother Parveen, both fight to reclaim Hindu identities, details

Another case of forced conversion has come to the fore from the Kasaridhi area of Durg district in Chhattisgarh. Two Hindu individuals identified as Sonu Tiwari and his father Shiv Kumar Tiwari were forcefully converted to Islam by changing their names on Aadhaar cards. The duo’s names have now been changed to Firoz Ansari and Raju Ansari.

As per reports, the other identity documents of the two Hindu victims, like the educational certificates contain their Hindu identities but just the names on the Aadhaar cards have been forcefully changed. The victims commenting on the issue said that they had been forcefully converted to Islam by Parveen Bano, mother of Sonu Tiwari, and her bother. The victims are now making rounds of the government offices to make changes to their Aadhaar cards and reclaim their Hindu identities.

Dainik Bhaskar has published a detailed report on this issue. According to the report, this case is from the Kasaridih area of ​​Durg district. Sonu’s father Shiv Kumar Tiwari was known to be a history-sheeter of his area and is believed to have performed a love marriage with Muslim woman Parveen Bano. On 8th September 1992, Parveen gave birth to a child who was named Sonu Tiwari.

The victim while speaking to the media said that his primary education was in the primary school of Kasaridih in the name of Sonu Tiwari. He said that his original Hindu identity is also mentioned in his mark sheet and leaving certificate from his school.

School certificate of Sonu Tiwari revealing his original identity (Dainik Bhasker)

As per the report, Shivkumar Tiwari was jailed in a few cases when Sonu was in school after which Parveen went to her maternal home with her child. There a new Aadhaar card of Sonu Tiwari was then made by her brother changing Sonu’s identity to Firoz Ansari.

Sonu says that his father’s name was also later changed on the Aadhaar card. Instead of Shiv Prasad Tiwari, he was forcefully given a new identity in the name of Raju Ansari. Further, he says that his name was not only changed on his Aadhaar Card but also on his driving license. Tiwari stated that primarily his maternal uncle and then his mother played this conspiracy to convert the two men to Islam. As per Sonu, he has one more brother who has happily accepted Islam as his religion.

As per the reports, Sonu is now making all the efforts to reclaim his original identity. It has been two years that he has been submitting applications to all the administrative officers of the district requesting them to correct this mistake. He says that he is a Hindu and wants to live with this identity. He has applied to the SDM in this regard. According to SDM Mukesh Raote, the matter will be investigated and a decision will be taken as per rules.