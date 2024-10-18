Congress has a long and chequered history of espousing anti-India stance. History shows it has often sided with forces inimical to India and who worked against the interests of India. Be it senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent meeting with anti-India US lawmaker Ilhan Omar or the craven inaction in the aftermath of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks when India had a good reason to attack Pakistan and avenge the deaths of several hundreds of people but remained paralysed to act against an incorrigible nation that has been using terror as a state policy.

While Congress often proffered perverse reasoning to defend its seemingly anti-India stance when it was in power, it continued with its policy when it got booted out of office in 2014. With the Modi government carrying into its eleventh year and on the back of a humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Haryana elections, which the election pundits and pollsters alike had predicted a landslide Congress victory, the party seems to be clutching at the straws by maligning the Centre and expecting to somehow ace the perception battle against the incumbent BJP government.

To this end, it recently allowed itself to be co-opted by the United States in its propaganda against India, naming an Indian national in connection with a purported assassination plot against what it described as a ‘US lawyer and a political activist’. The person in question is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, designated as a Khalistani terrorist by India, and who has often shared inflammatory videos threatening assassination of Indians and Indian leaders and stirring up mobs to attack Indian embassies.

Earlier today, Congress posted a tweet attacking the centre for allegations levelled by the United States of alleged involvement of a former intelligence official in plotting Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s assassination. In its post, which was subsequently deleted, Congress accused the Modi government of “transnational repression”, insinuating that protecting one’s national interests and country’s sovereignty from a designated terrorist was a grave misjudgment on the part of the central government.

“Another dark chapter for India under Modi’s rule! Vikash Yadav, a former RAW official, is now WANTED by the FBI for murder-for-hire and money laundering conspiracies on U.S. soil! This is the shocking face of transnational repression under Modi, where even Indian intelligence officials are involved in plotting assassinations abroad,” read the post shared by Mumbai Congress that was also accompanied by pictures of Vikash Yadav and FBI infographic on the Indian national whom they accused of hatching an assassination plot on the US soil.

Deleting the anti-India tweet won’t serve the purpose, @INCMumbai @INCIndia.



The traitorous face is out in the open and exposed before the people of the country. pic.twitter.com/UWl6fHOiMK — Lala (@FabulasGuy) October 18, 2024

The post further read, “India’s global standing is being destroyed by these rogue elements within its agencies. From Canada’s claims of political interference to this mess in the U.S., how many more scandals will it take before Modi is held accountable for fostering this culture of lawlessness and impunity?”

As per the Congress party, India’s global standing is being destroyed by “rogue elements” within the agencies because the United States claims that a certain Indian national was allegedly involved in conspiring to assassinate a person designated as a terrorist by the Indian security agencies. Apparently, the Congress party is willing to take the US government’s allegations as gospel even as Washington has repeatedly stonewalled attempts to extradite David Coleman Headley, an accused in the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, to India.

Not to mention the arbitrary bombings carried out by the United States in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Middle East, including the operation authorised by the then PM Barack Obama, to take down Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden, who was hiding in a safe house in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

The US perhaps believes it is the global arbiter of justice, an authority that can unilaterally decide which terrorists are worth protecting and which ones need to be bumped off. They find obsequious allies, the likes of the Congress party, who are more than willing to promote their propaganda and exert pressure on the incumbent regime in their respective countries and do Washington’s bidding.

Sensing discontent among social media users, it deleted the post. But the tweet, even if deleted now, gives a glimpse into the ideology of the Congress party, which is readily predisposed to take claims made by foreign countries with vested interests as truth and cast aspersions on the Indian government’s stance. It speaks to the desperation of the party and its leaders to somehow return to power, even if that comes at the cost of a former intelligence official who may have staked his life on the line on more than one occasion to protect the nation’s sovereignty and bring harm to those cast their evil eyes on it.

Even if one takes the US claims as true, to brand an attempt to neutralise a Khalistani terrorist who routinely threatens to cause harm to Hindus, PM Modi, balkanise India and hack Khalistan out of it as ‘transnational repression’ is an insult to the patriot intelligence officials, Armed Forces, and every other Indian who are tirelessly working night and day to ward off threats to India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

However, for the Congress party, as their now-deleted post indicates, Vikash Yadav is no more than a pawn who could be exploited to stage a comeback in a political chess game they seem to be losing. It is noteworthy to mention that while Congress takes US claims of Yadav’s involvement in plotting an assassination of a ‘US lawyer’ as incontrovertible truth, it was among the first ones to demand proof of surgical strikes conducted by Indian Armed Forces against terror bases in Pakistan.

Congress in cahoots with US Deep State?

It is worth noting that Rahul Gandhi had recently visited the United States during which questions were raised about the US deep state controlling the Congress party. In a report published on the 30th of July 2024, OpIndia linked Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda and his dubious NGO, Global Knowledge Initiative, which gets funds from the US State Department, USAID, and the Rockefeller Foundation. The NGO was co-founded by Sam Pitroda, a current VP of the Rockefeller Foundation and a former advisor to the US government. Detailing these links, the OpIndia report had questioned whether the Congress is in cahoots with the USA Deep State – since their IOC Chairman, who organises the foreign trips where Rahul Gandhi demands foreign intervention into India, was running an NGO funded by entities widely accepted as regime change operators.

In an Economic Times report written by journalist Seema Sirohi, it was alleged that Rahul Gandhi had clandestine meetings during his Washington trip in 2023. Sirohi, being enchanted by Rahul Gandhi and raining effusive praises on the Congress leader, while as a side story, reported that Rahul Gandhi had these White House meetings which both parties involved – the Biden administration and Congress – had chosen to keep under wraps.