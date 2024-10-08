The trends of Haryana assembly election results have baffled the psephologists and news anchors cum Congress sympathisers as the incumbent Bhartiya Janata Party has gained the lead defying the exit polls. While the counting is underway, the Congress has unleashed its coping tactic as the trends hint at an unpleasant surprise for the party. In this vein, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has blamed the Election Commission of India alleging an ‘inordinate delay’ in updating trends.

The Congress MP insinuated a foul play at the end of the ECI and also alleged a collusion of BJP and ECI to somehow ‘defeat’ Congress. He alleged that a similar pattern in delayed updating of trends was seen during the Lok Sabha elections as well.

“Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to- date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?,” Ramesh asked on X.

When victory is certain it is Janadesh, when defeat seems inevitable it is ECI and BJP’s ‘mind games’: Congress’s absurd face-saving tactic

In addition to weaving a narrative around the “Hum hare nahi, humein haraya gaya hai” argument, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written a letter to the Election Commission alleging a delay in updating the date on its website.

“Over the last two hours between 9-11AM, there has been an unexplained slowdown in updating of results on the ECI’s website…You can see examples of it already playing out on social media. Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway, i.e. in most of the counting centres,” Ramesh wrote.

Jairam Ramesh was joined by Congress leader Pawan Khera who alleged that “there is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data.”

“The EC data is lagging behind, they are still showing 4th or the 5th found data while 11 rounds have been counted. Our General Secretary Communications has tweeted to the Election Commission asking – are trying to put pressure on the local administration by delaying the display and uploading of data. In J&K you are getting live data with every round counted but in Haryana, it is not so,” Khera continued.

It is amusing that a senior leader of the grand old party fails to cope with the fact that perhaps something was lacking in the ‘Tapasya’ of the Congress party in Haryana. Or maybe the people of Haryana are not too sure about the success of the Jalebi factory Rahul Gandhi talked about.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the Congress party has shown reluctance in gracefully accepting the people’s verdict. Congress has been over the past few years alleging ‘EVM hacking’ and ‘VVPAT tampering’ by the BJP and ECI. However, being the hypocrite of the top order, the party shamelessly accepts the voting results wherever it manages to win and blames the same EVMs wherever it loses. While Congress and I.N.D.I. Alliance has not completely abandoned the apocryphal “EVM khatre mein hai” narrative, it has come up with this new tactic of blaming the ECI and alleged ‘delay’ in uploading poll data to dodge the blame for its electoral setback and play the victim.

It must be recalled how during the Lok Sabha election results declaration this year, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the CPM(I) leaders had alleged a delay in publishing voter turnout figures. Jairam Ramesh had directly accused the ECI of causing an ‘unacceptable’ delay in publishing voter turnout data. However, OpIndia reported how the former ECI Chief Commissioner N. Gopalaswami had slammed Congress and IndiaToday ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai for making factually incorrect and misleading claims. It appears that Congress itself is playing ‘psychological games’ to escape embarrassment while also exploiting the defeat to create a warp and weft of vicious lies like “democracy khatre mein hai” and the electoral body is ‘compromised’.

Notably, as per the latest trends, the incumbent BJP is leading on 48 seats and has won 3 while Congress is leading on 36 and secured victory on 3 seat.