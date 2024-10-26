Saturday, October 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCentre to launch nationwide drive against manufacturers and retailers of substandard helmets
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Centre to launch nationwide drive against manufacturers and retailers of substandard helmets

Substandard helmets, which lack the requisite BIS certification, are being sold on the roadside. This poses a severe risk to public safety and has been linked to numerous fatalities in road accidents.

ANI
10

In an effort to improve road safety and protect consumers from sub-standard helmets, the central government has directed District Collectors (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) to launch a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers selling non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders.

This initiative by the Department of Consumer Affairs addresses growing concerns about the quality of helmets available in the market and their essential role in protecting lives on the road.

Helmets are critical safety products, and the manufacture of sub-standard or non-ISI helmets severely impacts life safety.

To date, 162 helmet manufacturing licences have been cancelled or have expired. Additionally, 27 search and seizure operations have been conducted to address the misuse of the BIS Standard Mark and violations of quality controls, with cases filed in various courts.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, wearing a helmet is mandatory.

Reports have indicated that sub-standard helmets, lacking the required BIS certification, are being sold along roadsides.

“This poses a severe risk to public safety and has been linked to numerous fatalities in road accidents. There is an urgent need to tackle this issue head-on. The Government calls for strict enforcement against manufacturers operating without BIS licenses or using counterfeit ISI Marks, as well as against retailers selling these non-compliant products to unsuspecting consumers,” stated the government.

Consumers can verify a helmet manufacturer’s BIS licence through the BIS Care App or by visiting the BIS website.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Government of India, said, “We urge all stakeholders to actively participate in this campaign for the safety of our citizens.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com