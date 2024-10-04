In a major step towards preventing cybercrime using spoofed phone calls, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), has introduced an advanced system designed to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls before they can reach Indian telecom subscribers.

In a statement issued on Friday, the DoT said that citizens are receiving many fraudulent calls, often disguised as originating from Indian mobile numbers. These calls are in fact manipulated by cyber-criminals operating from abroad. The statement said that these criminals exploit the Calling Line Identity (CLI) to mask the actual origin of the calls, which has led to a spate of incidents involving threats of mobile number disconnection, fake digital arrests, and even impersonation of government officials or law enforcement agencies. Recent cases have included false accusations involving drugs, narcotics, and sex rackets, further intensifying public concern.

In response to this growing threat, DoT has introduced the new system in collaboration with Telecom Service Providers. This system is being deployed in two phases: first, at the TSP level, to prevent calls spoofed with phone numbers of their own subscribers; and second, at a central level, to stop calls spoofed with the numbers of subscribers from other TSPs.

The DoT statement said that all four TSPs have successfully implemented the system, and about one third of total spoofed calls at 4.5 million spoofed calls are being stopped from entering the Indian telecom network. The next phase, involving a centralized system that will eliminate the remaining spoofed calls across all TSPs, is expected to be commissioned shortly.

As per the DoT, as a result of the proactive actions, 1.77 crore mobile connections taken on fake/forged document have been disconnected. The dept undertook targeted action of disconnection of 33.48 lakh mobile connections and blocking of 49,930 mobile handsets used by cyber criminals in cyber-crime hotspots/districts of the country.

Other than that, 77.61 lakh mobile connections exceeding the prescribed limits for an individual have been disconnected. 2.29 lakh mobile phones involved in cyber-crime or fraudulent activities have been blocked across India. Moreover, about 12.02 lakh out of 21.03 lakh reported stolen/lost mobile phones have been traced.

About 20,000 entities, 32,000 SMS headers and 2 lakh SMS templates involved in sending malicious SMSs have been disconnected. Around 11 lakhs accounts have been frozen by the banks and payments wallets which were linked to disconnected mobile connections taken on fake / forged documents.

Additionally, about 11 lakhs WhatsApp profiles/accounts have been disengaged by WhatsApp which were linked to disconnected mobile connections taken on fake / forged documents. 71,000 Point of Sale (SIM Agents) also have been blacklisted. 365 FIRs have been registered in multiple States/UTs.

DoT said that as fraudsters continue to adapt and devise new methods to deceive the public, it is taking timely measures to protect telecom users as these new ways are reported. “ In the age of rapidly evolving technology, the DoT has taken multiple measures to make the telecom eco-systems safer and secure. However, even with these robust safeguards, there may still be instances where fraudsters succeed through other means,” the statement said.

The Department of Telecommunications has asked the citizens to proactively report suspected fraud communications to help DoT in identification and prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds. It will also help in safeguarding citizens from impersonation, exploitation, and enabling proactive action against potential threats.

Citizens can report such scam calls at Chakshu facility available on the Sanchar Saathi platform by providing details about suspected fraud calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages including screenshot, medium of receipt, category of intended fraud, date and time of receiving such communication.

The statement said that the Chakshu facility is a significant step towards safeguarding citizens from cyber fraud. By providing a streamlined process for reporting suspicious activities, it helps in the early detection and prevention of potential frauds, thereby protecting users from financial and personal losses.