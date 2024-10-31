Eastern part of Spain, especially Valencia, has been suffering from extreme floods as the area received one year’s worth of rain within a few hours. Due to the rain, the area saw massive floods, destroying property all around, and also taking lives of dozens of people.

At least 95 people have been killed due to the sudden floods, and there are several missing following the floods.

As the water ran through the affected areas, it tossed cars everywhere, swept away homes, and took away bridges in the area. The country’s AEMET (Agencia Estatal de Meteorología), state weather agency, issued its highest level of alert for the province of Castellon.

⚠️ Actualización | Aviso especial por lluvias intensas en la Península y Baleares.



Este martes es el día más adverso del episodio, pero los chubascos muy fuertes continuará duranten las jornadas siguientes.



Más detalles 👉

🔗 https://t.co/8PQPlLSl74 pic.twitter.com/BTdRF45lzh — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 29, 2024

“There are already very strong storms in the area, especially in the north of Castellon,” AEMET posted on its X account. “The adverse weather continues! Beware”, it added, advising people not to travel to that area.

It is not yet known how many people are still unaccounted for following the deadly floods. Over a thousand soldiers from Spain’s emergency rescue units have joined regional and local emergency workers in the search for bodies and survivors, according to the Associated Press.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that he is heading to the region to witness the destruction firsthand as the nation starts a three-day period of official mourning.