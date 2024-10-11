Recently, after an individual from Ujjain identified as Firoz was caught attending a garba event using a fake Hindu identity, another similar incident has come to the fore from Indore.

On Thursday (October 10) night, members of the Hindu Jagran Manch apprehended a youth who had attempted to participate in the Garba festivities while concealing his true identity as a Muslim. The event took place at Vaibhav Shri Garden in Indore’s MR 10 area, where Amir Khan posing as a Hindu, entered the Garba Pandal with a minor girl.

The situation escalated when Jagran Manch workers grew suspicious of the youth, who introduced himself as ‘Aman’. An ID card recovered from him, however, revealed his actual name to be Aamir Khan, a resident of Balaghat. Alarmed by this revelation, the activists promptly alerted the police.

Further investigation uncovered that the minor girl accompanying Aamir Khan was reported missing from Balaghat, prompting concerns about the circumstances surrounding their presence at the event. The police swiftly detained Aamir Khan and initiated inquiries involving both the minor and her family.

Members of the Hindu organisation reported that Aamir Khan had allegedly attended the Garba event with many girls, including minors. Upon checking his mobile phone, they discovered explicit pictures alongside chat conversations that raised serious concerns about his intentions.

This alarming revelation has heightened suspicions regarding the young man’s presence at the event and led to further scrutiny by law enforcement.

Activists from the Hindu Jagran Manch expressed alarm at what they perceive as a growing trend of non-Hindu individuals disguising their identities to attend Garba events. They have urged local authorities to implement stricter monitoring measures, including mandatory identity card checks, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Mansingh Rajawat, the district convener of Hindu Jagran Manch, emphasized that this incident serves as a societal warning and called for enhanced security protocols at such gatherings.

In response, Additional DCP Ram Snehi Mishra assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in this matter.

In Madhya Pradesh, numerous garba organizers have prohibited non-Hindus from attending the event to ensure the safety of Hindu women. This decision comes in response to previous incidents where individuals from specific communities have targeted Hindu women at such gatherings, allegedly involving them in Love Jihad. Members of Hindu organizations argue that the participation of non-Hindus in these Hindu events disrespects Hindu religious customs.