Wednesday, October 9, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Ujjain: Firoz enters Garba Pandal by posing as ‘Rahul’, caught carrying condoms, arrested

The accused person who introduced himself as Rahul was caught after Hindu Jagran Manch members turned suspicious of him. They inquired him eventually learning that his name was Firoz. The accused was later turned up to the police.

OpIndia Staff
Image- Firoz (Local MP news)
9

The entry of Non-Hindus has been barred in Garba pandals in several districts of Madhya Pradesh. Despite this, an individual from Ujjain identified as Firoz attended a garba event using a fake Hindu identity. He also was caught carrying condoms in his pocket after which the police were informed by the Hindu community members. 

The incident happened on Tuesday, 8th September in the Pandya Khedi region of Ujjain, beneath the Maksi Road bridge. The Garba was taking place at night, and as usual, workers and officials from the Hindu Jagran Manch were around. One of the workers, Ritesh Maheshwari, developed suspicions about a young man in the pandal. When questioned, the young man identified himself as Rahul and claimed to live on Maksi Road, adding that he comes to see the Garba daily.

The Hindu Jagran Manch activists then escorted the young man to the police post in the pandal. When the police enquired about his name, he confessed that his name was Firoz. At this point, Hindu Jagran Manch members began slapping the young man in front of the police.

Following this, the accused youngster tried to make a phone call, but those nearby confiscated his phone. Later, on searching his pockets during the inquiry, several packs of condoms were discovered. An Aadhaar card with his real name was also found. Following this, he attempted to run but was eventually caught by the assembled people who handed him to the police. 

The incident has sparked outrage among the Hindu community persons who attend the Garba events. Several garba organizers in Madhya Pradesh have barred the entry of non-Hindus to the event concerning the safety of Hindu women. This is after several people from the specific community have targeted Hindu women in the past in such pandals and engaged them in Love Jihad. Hindu organization members also believe that non-Hindus participating in such Hindu events leads to disrespect of the Hindu religious customs.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

