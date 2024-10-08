On Sunday, 6th October, a Democratic Youth Federation of India leader (DYFI) leader and school teacher, Sachita Rai was booked for operating a fraudulent scheme that offered jobs to unsuspecting individuals with the central government, by authorities in Kasaragod, Kerala. DYFI is the youth wing of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM). Notably, she made a name for herself in the Left wing circles by bashing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

A young woman named Nishmitha Shetty (24) was duped out of Rs 15 lakh by the accused by offering her a clerical position at the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), a division of the Union Ministry of Agriculture. The latter was charged with cheating under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code by Kumbla Police. She had collected approximately Rs 2 crore from several job applicants and sent Rs 72 lakh to a person in Karnataka to obtain the promised positions. An official stated, “As a guarantee, she has a cheque of Rs 72 lakh from the contact person, who we suspect is either connected to the BJP or claims such ties.”

Shetty, an undergraduate is from Kidhur, which is twenty kilometres from Kasaragod town. She made multiple payments of Rs 15,05,796 to Rai via GPay between 31st May and 23rd August of last year. “I came to know of Sachitha through another job seeker. She also told me she could help me get a job at CPCRI. She is very rich but I raised the money by borrowing from my husband and pawning my jewellery. I never thought a teacher would cheat me,” she expressed.

After Rai did not return the money despite her repeated requests, she went to Kumbla Police. The former had also tricked someone else, according to Shetty, by assuring a post at Kerala’s Central University. The Kumbla Police stated that they anticipate receiving more complaints against Rai.

Sachitha Rai, a native of Sheni in Enmakaje grama panchayat, comes from a CPM family. Furthermore, her father is a popular speaker at party events. She worked at Govt. HSS Angadimogar as an ad hoc teacher. Later, she was able to secure a regular position at an aided lower-primary school at Badoor in Puthige grama panchayat. Rai was ousted ten days ago from the Kasargod district committee. Sivaprasad A V, the district joint secretary for DYFI, claimed that the action had nothing to do with the accusations and happened after she went to Kozhikode after getting married and taking maternity leave.