Thursday, October 31, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Man dies in cylinder blast in Kanpur, wife injured
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Man dies in cylinder blast in Kanpur, wife injured

One person died on the spot after an explosion occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday, officials said. His wife has been hospitalised.

ANI
Kanpur Cylinder Blast (Image Source: Lokmat Times)
8

One person died on the spot after an explosion occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Thursday, officials said. His wife has been hospitalised.

The explosion occurred when the victim identified as Surendra was unloading a cylinder in Kanpur’s Sisamau on the occasion of Diwali.

ADCP Kanpur Mukesh Kumar told ANI, “A person named Surendra was bringing the cylinder and the explosion occurred as the cylinder was being unloaded. Surendra died on the spot and his wife has been admitted to the hospital…”

Following the blast, police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway.

Following the blast, people also gathered at the spot. Visuals showed the windows of a car shattered. A couple of motorbikes were also damaged in the blast, as shown in the visuals.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com