One person died on the spot after an explosion occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Thursday, officials said. His wife has been hospitalised.

The explosion occurred when the victim identified as Surendra was unloading a cylinder in Kanpur’s Sisamau on the occasion of Diwali.

ADCP Kanpur Mukesh Kumar told ANI, “A person named Surendra was bringing the cylinder and the explosion occurred as the cylinder was being unloaded. Surendra died on the spot and his wife has been admitted to the hospital…”

Following the blast, police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway.

Following the blast, people also gathered at the spot. Visuals showed the windows of a car shattered. A couple of motorbikes were also damaged in the blast, as shown in the visuals.

