In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, a 10-day Garba program was cancelled on Thursday (3rd October) after the Bajrang Dal complained to the police about the presence of a Muslim man named Feroz Khan on the organising committee of a Garba program. According to Rajesh Binjve, a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist, the Bajrang Dal stated in a memorandum presented to Bhanwarkuan police that the Garba program was being organised in Ganesh Nagar allegedly to encourage “love jihad” and spread vulgarity.

According to Rajesh Binjve, the Bajrang Dal had asked the police not to allow the Garba event in Indore organised by Feroz Khan. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said that the police had received a memorandum from the Bajrang Dal opposing the scheduled Garba event in Ganesh Nagar, Indore.

He said that the organisers had not yet requested permission from the police for the Garba program. Dandotia concluded: “If any person contacts the police for permission for this Garba program, then legal steps will be taken.”

Meanwhile, Feroz Khan claimed that the police had initially granted permission to the Shikhar Garba Pandal to organise the event, however, as the Hindu rights groups raised objections and ‘pressured’ the landowner where the Garba program was to be held leading to the event’s cancellation.