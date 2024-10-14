There are countless Hindu festivals that are being celebrated in India since ancient times. Among those celebrated in Gujarat, Navratri holds special significance. Navratri and the Garba dance performed during the festival are symbols of Gujarat and Gujaratis on the global stage.

Because of its importance to Hindus, Navratri, like other festivals, became a target for religious fanaticism and violence. In the past, several incidents have been reported where the sacred Navratri festival was targeted in different ways with the aim of deeply hurting Hindu sentiments.

However, in the last 2-3 years, the vigilance and awareness of Hindu organisations, the Hindu community, and the state government have simultaneously worked to control such incidents. The most recent example is Navratri 2024, where the celebrations took place peacefully without any disruptions or violent incidents.

Before we discuss the current changes in the situation, let’s take a look at the past to understand how the Hindu religion, culture, and beliefs were often attacked. Festivals like Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Ganesh Mahotsav, Shravan festivals, and Kanwar Yatra, all of which have a deep connection to the Hindu faith, became regular targets of jihadis. Year after year, several violent incidents were reported during these festivals across the country.

Sometimes, jihadis pelted stones at Ram Navami processions, and sometimes processions of Bhagwan Shiv were attacked. There have been incidents where Kanwar Yatris were targeted, temples were attacked, deities’ idols were vandalised, and temple premises were desecrated by urinating or committing other atrocities to hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Liberal gangs protect Islamists attacking Hindu festivals

There have been hundreds of such incidents where jihadis did not miss an opportunity to hurt the religious sentiments of tolerant Hindus and put them in a pitiable mental state. The ironic part is that there is an entire gang actively protecting these Islamists for such acts. Members of this gang are present everywhere, including the media, politics, administration, and the education sector. These are the people who consider heinous crimes committed by jihadis against Hindus as “non-serious”. On the other hand, they take pleasure in labelling Hindu beliefs and religious practices as orthodox and ignorant. Above all, if Hindus retaliate, even by mistake, the left-liberal gang immediately begins to beat their chests in favour of the jihadis.

Navratri is one of the Hindu festivals that often come under attack from jihadis. Navratri and Garba are the identity of Gujaratis. However, the festival has faced the aforementioned issues for years. If we look into Gujarat’s past, there have been several incidents where religious fanatics caused terror among the Hindu community. Although the Gujarat government has always been intolerant of such incidents, and all efforts were made by the administration to curb them, the Islamists were not afraid of the law or the consequences of their actions, thanks to the liberal system backing them.

One prime example was when Islamists indulged in stone-pelting during Garba festivities in Udhhera village in Kheda during Navratri in 2022. The incident instilled fear among the Hindu community. The administration and police were quick to respond, arresting the rioters and publicly punishing them.

Do you know what happened as a result of the police’s swift action? The police officers who took action against the Islamists were later prosecuted, and the Gujarat High Court even sentenced them. Though the sentence was stayed by the Supreme Court, the police officials still had to go through the legal process. Several such incidents occurred before and after the Udhhera incident. In 2023, a similar case occurred in Bharuch, where some Muslim youths threatened Hindus not to play Garba. In 2022, Hindu organisations caught Muslim youths who entered Garba venues in Surat posing as Hindus.

During these incidents, the media did not question the real culprits but instead blamed the police for taking action against these fanatics. Not only have incidents of stone-pelting during Garba been reported, but incidents of desecration have also caused distress among the Hindu community during the Navratri festival.

Anti-Hindu desecrations during Navratri

When we speak of desecration, love jihad deserves a special mention. Interestingly, incidents of love jihad are often denied by liberal and leftist groups, who claim it is an imaginary phenomenon created by Hindutva groups. However, it is a significant problem during the Navratri festival. There have been incidents where non-Hindu youths posed as Hindus to enter Garba events, deceived Hindu girls with false identities, exploited them, and ultimately destroyed their lives.

Even without delving deep into the recent rape cases in Surat and Vadodara, it is easy to understand the implications. Not only Garba grounds, but also Garba classes run by non-Hindus have contributed to this menace. In the past, incidents have occurred where Garba classes were misused to exploit Hindu girls. From selling Chaniya Choli to setting up stalls at Garba grounds and non-Hindus entering these grounds posing as Hindus, these desecrations have corroded the festival like termites.

Why has the situation changed now?

If we compare the past with this year’s Navratri celebrations, we will notice a significant difference. There were no incidents of stone-pelting at Garba, and no reports of love jihad. The Garba programmes, which were held under strict laws every year, ran all night this time. According to an announcement made by Gujarat’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, not only Garba but also shops and hotels remained open all night. People roamed the streets all night, and everything ended peacefully.

Reason for this dramatic change

The reason is simple: Hindu organisations became more active than before, and society itself became more aware. This does not mean that Hindu organisations were not vigilant earlier; they were. However, as the situation worsened and incidents continued to happen, the common Hindu awakened this year.

There was a time when some “progressive” Hindus considered Hindu organisations “anti-social thug elements”. However, when they realised that these organisations were working tirelessly for their protection, their attitudes changed. The incidents of the past few years have made Hindus realise the true value of Hindu organisations. As the intensity of these incidents grew, the organisations became more vigilant.

Over the past two years, Hindu organisations started receiving support from common Hindus across both big cities and small towns. These organisations remained vigilant during the Navratri festival. Despite sometimes facing opposition from their own people, Hindu organisations did not resent the Hindu community and never distanced themselves from ensuring their safety. It has been like the relationship between a mother and her children. Even if the children squabble, the mother never distances herself from them.

Their efforts over the past 2-3 years have shown significant results, especially this year. For instance, special arrangements were made to identify non-Hindus at Garba venues, ensuring that only Hindus were allowed to enter. Furthermore, only Hindu vendors were allowed to set up stalls or shops at Garba grounds. Garba classes operated by non-Hindus were also stopped. The dedication of volunteers and workers towards the religion and society paid off.

Possibility of peaceful celebrations of Hindu festivals

The Hindu community has realised the value of Hindu organisations. They have realised the importance of their timely advice and have supported their efforts. Simple changes, such as wearing a Tilak or standing in line to show their identity, have worked wonders. Hindus cooperated with the organisations, and it paid off. It was not just about the Garba-goers. The festival organisers also deserve credit for fully supporting the organisations in everything that benefited Hindus. In short, the peaceful celebration of Navratri this year can be attributed to the hard work of Hindu organisations, the understanding of the Hindu community, and the cooperation of the organisers.

Hence, it can be said with certainty that if the Hindu community learns from this Navratri in Gujarat, they will remain vigilant during every festival and work shoulder to shoulder with the Hindu organisations working for their protection. Those who criticise Hindu organisations as fanatics need to be made aware of the real situation. If this happens, then not only Navratri but all Hindu festivals will be celebrated in peace.

The state government and active administration and police played a vital role

While Hindu organisations played a crucial role in managing the situation during Navratri in Gujarat, the role of the state government, administration, and police cannot be ignored. The success of Navratri 2024 owes just as much to the efforts of the Gujarat government and police as it does to the Hindu community and organisations. The arrangements made by the government, the precautions taken, and the commendable work done by the police added notable layers of security, leading to the success of this year’s Navratri festival.

HM Sanghvi announced on the very first day of the festival that Garba would continue all night, and shops and hotels would remain open, which ensured the festival’s success. Simultaneously, Gujarat police remained vigilant throughout the festival to ensure the safety of Garba-goers, especially women. From day one, the police ensured that no incidents of stone-pelting or other disturbances occurred.

Above all, the women’s wing of the Gujarat police itself stepped onto the Garba grounds. These personnel, part of Gujarat police’s She Team, dressed in traditional attire, did commendable work. The Abhayam 181 helpline remained vigilant throughout. The police took even the smallest matters seriously, ensuring spotless festivities. With constant night patrols, checks, and tight security, the police played a vital role in the success of Navratri. Hence, the Gujarat government and Gujarat police also deserve credit for this year’s successful Navratri.

This report was first published in OpIndia Gujarati which can be checked here.