Delhi police on Saturday detained Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and other party leaders who were protesting outside LG VK Saxena’s residence on the issue of regularising bus marshals and civil defence volunteers.

“Today, the BJP has betrayed 10,000 bus marshals. Vijender Gupta has promised us that if we pass the resolution from the cabinet they will regularise bus marshals through the LG. But, today, both – the LG and BJP leaders have betrayed bus marshals and the people of Delhi,” Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI while being taken in a bus.

Earlier, Bharadwaj along with other AAP leaders were also detained by police on Thursday while protesting at Chandgiram Akhara in Delhi, demanding the reinstatement of marshals in buses.

The AAP has alleged that the BJP has stepped back from its promise that they will regularise bus marshals through the LG after the Chief Minister Atishi–led cabinet passed a resolution in the assembly.

Earlier today, LG VK Saxena met the protesting bus marshals in his office in the national capital.

BJP Delhi official handle posted on X about the meeting of LG Saxena with Bus Marshals and said, “The Lt Gov Delhi met with a delegation of Bus Marshals today and assured them that their request would be given positive consideration. The meeting was arranged by State President Virendra Sachdeva. The Delhi BJP does not believe in politicizing humanitarian causes, which is why we facilitated a direct meeting.”

However, Delhi CM Atishi told ANI that the issue of Marshals comes under service matters that come under the LG, and the BJP is not putting pressure on him to do so.

“BJP MLAs have asked for time to meet me yesterday, we met them and explained to them about the issue (of bus marshals) that it comes under service matters that come under the LG. Today, the BJP got exposed that because our entire cabinet was there and we made it clear that those decisions need to be taken by us, we will take it and the BJP should ask the LG to make decisions on matters which come under him – BJP is not ready for that, they are doing politics over the issue,” she said.

“We called an emergency cabinet meeting and the resolution that was passed by the Delhi assembly to regularise bus marshal was signed upon. Even after coming here, BJP MLAs were not ready to ask the LG to pass that cabinet note. This is a betrayal against the bus marshal. The things that were to be done by the cabinet – to regularise bus marshals and civil defense volunteers, have been done. Now, the BJP has to regularise them and allot them joining letters,” the Delhi CM added.

The bus marshals have been protesting to get reinstated after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena terminated their services in October last year.

