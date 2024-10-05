In a major crackdown on left wing terrorism, security personnel killed 31 Naxals in the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in a two-day operation, the police said.

A joint operation by DRG Dantewada, DRG Narayanpur, and STF teams was launched after receiving the information of the presence of 40 to 50 Naxalites who had come together for a meeting, the police informed.

According to the police, a heavy exchange of fire took place between security personnel and Naxalites after forces surrounded the Naxals in the forest.

“We had received information of the presence of 40-50 Naxalites who had come together for a meeting. We launched a joint operation with DRG Dantewada, DRG Narayanpur, and STF teams. When our teams surrounded the Naxalites on October 4, a heavy exchange of fire took place… Dead bodies of 31 uniformed Naxalites have been recovered along with a range of automatic weapons… This has been our biggest achievement so far… Force is returning after completing the search operation… The terrain was difficult, especially because of rain,” Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said.

Describing the operation and the terrain, DIG Kamalochan Kashyap said, “This region is considered a safe place for all Naxals. This operation was planned four days ago on receiving information about senior Naxals… 31 Naxals have been killed and heavy arms and ammunition have been recovered… Company 6 is predominantly active in this region and they are 100-150 in number.”

Further search operations are underway in the area.

IG Bastar Sundarraj P said, “Yesterday, an encounter broke out between Naxalites and security forces. So far, 31 dead bodies and heavy arms and ammunition have been recovered. After the search operation is completed, we will update the data.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker & former Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday termed the encounter of 31 Naxalites in the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border as a ‘huge success’, saying that the vision of Home Minister Amit Shah has done a great job in the double-engine government.

Speaking to ANI, Raman Singh said, “This is a huge success, I congratulate the Chief Minister, Home Minister and the entire team for this great operation. The thinking and vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah have done a great job in the double-engine government and they deserve congratulations… Congratulations to everyone for such a big operation for the first time.”

This encounter is considered one of the biggest ever crackdowns on Naxalites this year.

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that left-wing extremism will be completely eradicated from the country before March 2026.

Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the fight against left-wing extremism is in its last phase. He said that now is the time to strike the final blow against left wing extremism with a strong strategy and ruthless approach.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)