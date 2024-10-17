Thursday, October 17, 2024
Communal tension under control in Tripura after Shiva Temple vandalised by ‘unknown miscreants’, leading to attempts to attack under-construction mosque

Following the incident, the state government suspended internet services across North Tripura for the next 72 hours.

OpIndia Staff
Communal clashes erupt in North Tripura after unknown miscreants vandalise Shive Temple (Source: ENews Time and Northeast Herald)
11

On Tuesday, October 15, communal clashes flared up in the Pekucherra area in North Tripura district after some unidentified miscreants vandalised a Shive Temple in the vicinity late on Monday (October 14) night.

Angered by the incident, the next day, members of the Hindu community staged protests and allegedly tried to attack an under-construction structure at a mosque complex in the area in retaliation, however, police thwarted the attempt.

Following the incident, the state government suspended internet services across North Tripura for the next 72 hours. Restrictions on public movement were also imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita till Thursday noon.

“Due to communal tension in parts of North Tripura district, I, Dr Pradeep Kumar Chakravarty, Secretary to the Government of Tripura, Home Department, hereby issue this notification under Section 52 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. The following media types are prohibited for 72 hours from 1700 hours on 15/10/2024 throughout the entire North Tripura district: I. SMS messages of all mobile service providers. II. Mobile internet/data services of all mobile service providers. III. All press messages. Violation of this notification will be punishable under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017,” the order read.

On Wednesday (October 16), the police, however, confirmed that the situation in the area was under control.

“We visited the area today as well. Seven peace meetings were held since yesterday with members of both communities in different parts of the district. There have been no further flare-ups,” Avinash Rai, Dhalai Superintendent of Police, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Tensions were already high in the area following a communal clash related to a Durga Puja subscription dispute. The situation further deteriorated on Tuesday due to vandalism at a temple, intensifying the unrest in the Hindu community.

Muslim mob in Tripura goes berserk after claiming assault from Durga Puja organisers for refusing to pay chanda

On Sunday (6th October), violent clashes broke out in the Kadamtala block area of North Tripura after a Muslim mob attacked Hindu houses and members of a local club over the collection of paid subscriptions (chanda) for Durga Puja.

During the orgy of violence, the Muslim mob vandalised two homes and a beauty parlour. In visuals that have surfaced on social media, scared Hindu residents were seen narrating their ordeal and showcasing the extent of damage caused to their property.

An arson attack was also carried out in the Kadamtala Bazar area. Muslim mobs, armed with machetes, terrorised Hindus and looted shops in the market area. One man was brutally killed and 17 others were injured during the onslaught on the Hindu community.

The attack triggered retaliatory measures, prompting the law enforcement authorities to intervene.

