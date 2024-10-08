UP: 60-year-old Nisar Qureshi arrested for raping minor Hindu child in Siddharthnagar, Muslims pelt stones at protesting Hindus

In the Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, a minor Hindu child was raped by a 60-year-old Muslim man Nisar Qureshi. On Sunday (6th October), the Hindu locals staged a protest demanding action against the accused Nisar Qureshi. The protestors demanded the culprit be hanged to death and his house be razed down. Some of the locals also attempted to close some of the shops, however, the police stopped them.

The girl's side staged protests, called for a market bandh and demanded the house of accused be…

While the Hindu side demanded bulldozer action and the accused Nisar Qureshi to be hanged, the Muslim side pelted stones at the protestors. The police had to do lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. Notably, the 60-year-old accused has been arrested after a case was registered against him under POCSO and other relevant BNS sections.

On the 3rd of October, accused Nisar Qureshi lured a 9-year-old girl to a secluded place near Gandhi Adarsh ​​​​Vidyalaya and raped her. The girl reached home crying and informed her family about Nisar Qureshi’s crime. Upon learning about the crime, the victim’s family reached the Dhebarua Police Station and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Nisar Qureshi under BNS section 65(2) and 56 of the POCSO Act.

Informing about the action taken in the matter so far, Dhebarua SO Santosh Kumar Singh said that case number 14682024 has been registered against the accused under section 65(2), and 5/6 of the POCSO Act. The officer said that the minor victim was sent for medical examination. The culprit has been arrested and jailed. On 6th October, the protestors submitted a memorandum to the police seeking the hanging of accused Nisar Qureshi. Later, some of the protestors attempted to shut down some of the shops in the locality. SO Santosh Kumar added that action will taken against such people and at present, the situation in Barhni is calm and under control.

Meanwhile, some youths from the Muslim community started hurling bricks and stones at the people who were closing the shops in the Saraswati Shishu Mandir street of the town. A sword was also seen in the hand of a youth involved in attacking the Hindu side. Upon learning about the unrest, ASP Siddharth, SDM and Tehsildar reached the spot with the police team. During this, the party that was closing the market accused the Muslim side of stone pelting from the roof of a house and said that the stone pelters were hiding in that house. The Hindu side asked the police to drag the stone pelters out of the house. When the situation went out of control, the police resorted to lathi-charge the stone-pelting mob and brought the situation under control.