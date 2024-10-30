On Tuesday (29th October), tensions rose in Kirti Nagar town in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand after a group of Hindu rights activists allegedly ravaged a shop belonging to a Muslim man after a minor Hindu girl went missing from her residence. It is alleged that the girl was molested and was being pressured to convert to Islam by a barber named Salman.

The outrage erupted hours after the 16-year-old missing girl’s parents lodged a complaint on Monday (28th October) against accused Salman, who works as a barber. The complaint filed by the girl’s family said that Salman had allegedly molested the minor girl and was forcing her to convert to Islam.

As the news of the minor girl’s disappearance circulated, several Hindu organisations staged a demonstration in the town and allegedly ransacked two Muslim-owned shops, including the one belonging to accused Salman.

Enraged locals termed it ‘love jihad’ and vandalised Salman’s barber shop on Tuesday. They also vandalised the shop of another man suspected of being involved in the matter and damaged hoardings of some shops owned by Muslims in the area. They also protested in the Kirtinagar market area, demanding that the teenager be found and action taken against those responsible for her disappearance.

Accused Salman is absconding, and the minor girl is also still missing. A case has been filed against Salman under the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act and the POCSO Act.

Speaking about the matter, Tehri Garhwal senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ayush Agarwal said, “The family of the girl on Monday gave a complaint to the police that the barber molested their daughter and forced her to convert to Islam. We registered an FIR on their complaint the same evening. The girl, meanwhile, disappeared from her house around 11 pm. We have registered an FIR (against unidentified people) for her disappearance as well.”

The officer added that searches are being conducted to find the missing girl and the police are also investigating if more people are involved in the crime. The police, he said, are also analysing the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Devraj Sharma, station house officer, at Kirti Nagar police station said, “We are checking CCTV footage from near the shops. We will take action accordingly.” He added, “A case has been registered against the accused youth under POCSO and other relevant sections for allegedly pressuring a minor girl for religious conversion, based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother.”

Tehri’s Additional Superintendent of Police J R Joshi has informed that a case has been filed against Salman, a resident of Najibabad in Bijnor district, under the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act and the POCSO Act. “We received information regarding the missing of a minor girl. Separate teams were formed to search for the girl… A case has been registered and a search for the girl is going on… We are collecting the evidence, and whatever comes up, action will be taken in that regard…” ASP Joshi said.

The BJP’s Pauri-Garhwal district vice-president Lakhpat Singh Bhandari has raised questions over the police’s conduct in the matter and said, “They first allowed the barber to leave the town. Now the girl is missing since last night. Had the police performed their duties, this would have never happened. We have given an ultimatum to the police to search the girl by evening (Tuesday) or else we will hold a protest.”