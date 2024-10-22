Tuesday, October 22, 2024
HomeWorldDecks cleared for Xi-Modi meet at the BRICS Summit? China confirms agreement with India...
News Reports
Updated:

Decks cleared for Xi-Modi meet at the BRICS Summit? China confirms agreement with India on LAC patrol, says ‘will work to implement solution’

PM Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Kazan, Russia today (October 22, 2024), to attend the 16th BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit. Hosted by Russia, the summit is viewed as an effort by non-Western powers to showcase their influence amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Jinit Jain
PM Modi Xi BRICS
PM Modi with Xi Jinping (Image Source: Economic Times)
6

Decks appear to be cleared for a potential meeting between the leaders of China and India, as Beijing confirmed on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with India to resolve the Ladakh border standoff and have agreed on border patrols in the region.

The confirmation came from the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, almost 24 hours after foreign secretary Vikram Misri stated that the two sides had reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the disputed border, a key milestone to end the yearslong border conflict between the two nations.

“China and India have maintained close communication through diplomatic and military channels regarding border-related issues. Currently, the two sides have reached a solution on the relevant matters, which China views positively,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Chinese state media.

Lin further added that in the next phase, China will closely work with India to implement the solution.

The Chinese confirmation is widely viewed as a key development ahead of the expected meeting between PM Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping during the sidelines of the ongoing BRICS Summit underway at Kazan, Russia.

PM Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Kazan, Russia today (October 22, 2024), to attend the 16th BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit. Hosted by Russia, the summit is viewed as an effort by non-Western powers to showcase their influence amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

This is the first BRICS summit following the group’s expansion at last year’s meeting in Johannesburg, which saw the inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as new members.

However, the agreement between Beijing and New Delhi adds a new dimension to the Summit that is likely to expand the membership to new members, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Even as growth is slowing, Beijing is actively courting countries across the world to challenge Western hegemony.

The de-escalation of tensions with India and the resulting agreement indicates that Beijing has approached the situation with a fresh mindset and is now willing to reduce its traditional stubbornness in pursuit of its geopolitical ambitions.

From India’s perspective, the breakthrough with China is crucial in the sense that it offers New Delhi a larger wriggle room to negotiate with its Western partners, most notably with the United States, in the wake of an escalating diplomatic fallout with Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which the Canadian intel agencies attributed to Indian diplomats, Lawrence Bishnoi gang, all the way up to the Home Minister Amit Shah.

India, on the other hand, had expelled Canadian diplomats and warned of repercussions for levelling baseless allegations against the country without providing a shred of proof that implicates its role in the Nijjar killing.

In this context, the prospect of a likely meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping is all set to make the Western nations anxious as they try to corner China over a host of issues, including possible military action against Taiwan, technology theft, and transnational repression, among other things.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Jinit Jain
Writer. Learner. Cricket Enthusiast.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

India-China disengagement in LAC announced just before PM Modi arrives for BRICS Summit: A message to USA and Canada?

Shraddha Pandey -
With countries like India and China resolving their disputes without leaving any scope for the West to interfere and India asserting its strategic autonomy to bolster ties with West’s bête noire Russia, the US will certainly closely monitor the BRICS Summit even as it may claim not to see the grouping as “geopolitical rivals”.
News Reports

‘If you campaign in Rolls-Royces, you can afford the clean up’: Delhi HC slams DUSU candidates for defacing university campus

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi HC questioned the university and police for not taking action against those responsible for defacement and hooliganism.

What happens when Karwa Chauth fast falls during Ramzan, will that fast be healthy or unhealthy: Can Indian Express explain

BR Ambedkar and the ‘Idea of India’: Why was he against ‘socialist and secular’ being inserted in the preamble of the Indian Constitution?

S Jaishankar speaks on India-Canada diplomatic row over Khalistan appeasement by Trudeau, exposes hypocrisy and double standards of the West

IDF destroys Hezbollah’s money network, bombs Al Qard Al Hassan branches all over Lebanon, reveals bunker location where all gold was stashed

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com