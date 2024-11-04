Monday, November 4, 2024
Ayodhya: Raees abuses and attacks his Ram Bhakt relative Anees and his family for playing ‘Ram Aayenge to Angna Sajaungi’ Bhajan during deepotsav

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the offenders on the basis of the complaint. Sections 115 (2), 352, 109 (2), 333 and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked against them.

Image from @Republic_Bharat/X
Image via @Republic_Bharat/X
A Ram Bhakt Muslim family was targeted by members of their own community on 1st November in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The name of the victim is Mohammad Anees Khan alias Bablu. According to reports, he was listening to a bhajan (devotional song) of Lord Ram while celebrating deepotsav in his office during which Raees Khan’s family members assaulted him with axes, sticks, and even guns. The accused have been arrested and sent to jail by the authorities.

This matter pertains to the Ayodhya Kotwali police station area. Anees Khan lodged a complaint with the police on the same day and described himself as a Ram Bhakt. He reportedly received multiple death threats from abroad due to his support for the Ram Mandir. Referring to the incident, he informed that there was a deepotsav program in his office when Priyanka Singh’s popular bhajan ‘Ram Aayenge to Angna Sajaungi’ was played between 8:30 and 8:45 pm when his relative Raees Khan arrived there.

Raees was accompanied by his two children, Javed and Kaif. All of them had guns, axes, and sticks in their hands. They abused Anees Khan and said, “Ma*a*ch*d, you have become a great devotee of Lord Ram,” and pointed their weapons at him and his family. Anees then locked himself and his family inside the house to protect his family. However, the attackers broke into the place and brutally thrashed him as well as his sons Adnan, Ayan, and Asif. Anees has demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the offenders on the basis of the complaint. Sections 115 (2), 352, 109 (2), 333 and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked against them. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. In a video statement, Anees Khan mentioned that he was listening to ‘Ram Aayenge to Angna Sajaungi’ with some friends during deepotsav and one of his friends also started dancing out of joy. This did not go down well with Raees Khan and his family. They first abused everyone and later beat up his family members. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Tiwari said that further investigation and necessary legal action in the matter are underway.

