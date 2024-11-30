Kolkata police have arrested a Bangladeshi national on charges of illegal entry into India and possession of forged identification documents. The man identified as Salim Matabbar was living in India for over two years using the name Ravi Sharma. He was working in a hotel in central Calcutta’s Marquis Street.

Salim Matabbar was detained in Kolkata’s Beniapukur area on Wednesday during a raid by a team from the Park Street police station. During the operation, police uncovered fake Aadhaar and PAN cards.

Matabbar claimed he was a former leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and had arrived in Kolkata two years ago. Salim Matabbar said that he belongs to Madaripur in Bangladesh, and fled to India fearing persecution for his political affiliation.

After arriving in India, he procured fake identity documents and even managed to obtain an original passport. The police have registered a case against him under the Foreigners Act and relevant BNS sections related to cheating.

As per reports, the raid was done after his name came up after Karnataka police arrested six Bangladeshi nationals from Chitradurga. They were working in the textile factories in the town. An Indian named Arnab Mandal was also arrested by Karnataka Police for providing fake documents to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The six arrested in Karnataka last week were identified as Sheikh Shaipur Rahman, Mohammad Suman Hosen Ali, Mazharul Maruf, Azizul Shaikh, Mohammad Sadiq Sikdar and Sanowar Hussain.