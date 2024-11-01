Mumbai’s Nagpada Police Station on Friday registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on a complaint by Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC over his “imported maal” remark.

Shiv Sena Party on Friday filed a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Arvind Sawant in the Nagapada police station for calling party leader Shaina NC “imported maal”, and requested them to register an First Information Report (FIR) in the matter.

This comes after Sawant stoked a controversy calling Shaina “imported maal”. He said, “Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she has gone to another party. Imported ‘maal’ does not work here, only original ‘maal’ works here.”

The Shiv Sena party emphasised that under the provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (Indian Penal Code), this behaviour amounts to an act of outraging a woman’s modesty, in violation of Sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.

“I am writing to file a formal complaint against Arvind Sawant, a sitting Member of Parliament, for his derogatory and highly objectionable remarks directed at Shaina NC, referring to her as a “real maal” (translated as “sexy bomb”). This language, objectifying a woman in a public and influential setting, not only demeans the individual but also sends a deeply disturbing message to society, trivializing the respect and dignity of women,” the letter said.

“Under the provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (Indian Penal Code), this behavior amounts to an act of outraging a woman’s modesty, in violation of Sections 354 and 509 of the IPC. By using such terms, Sawant has exhibited a gross disregard for the principles of respect, equality, and decency that are fundamental to our society and legal framework,” it added.

The letter further said that such remarks by a public figure have a broader societal impact, contributing to the perpetuation of gender-based discrimination and disrespect towards women.

“The incident has not only caused immense mental harassment to Mrs. Shaina NC but has also left a significant impact on the collective conscience of women across India. Such objectifying remarks by a public figure have a broader societal impact, contributing to the perpetuation of gender-based discrimination and disrespect towards women,” it said.

“In light of the above, I humbly request your good office to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Arvind Sawant for his offensive statements under Sections 354 and 509 of the IPC for outraging the modesty of a woman,” it added.

Shaina in her letter also requested the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

“Investigate this matter thoroughly and take appropriate legal action against Sawant. Send a strong message to deter public figures from making such statements and to promote a culture of respect and dignity towards women in public discourse. Thank you for your attention to this serious matter. I trust that your office will act promptly to uphold justice and ensure the protection of women’s dignity in our society,” the letter said.

Earlier, reacting to Sawant’s remark, Shaina NC took a jibe at Arvind Sawant after he called her ‘imported’ maal.

“You cannot respect a woman. You use such words for a capable woman who is in politics. Now you will be ‘behaal’ because you called the woman ‘maal’. Whether I take action or not, the public will make him ‘behaal'”, she said.

Shaina NC further stated that I think this objectification of women is not only their mentality but Congress MLA Amin Patel was present there laughing.

“On one side there is Eknath Shinde’s Ladki Behan Yojana, on the other side there is Prime Minister’s Ujjwala, Mudra Banking, Housing Scheme, where women are empowered. Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, becomes the President and on the other side Mahavinash Aghadi’s Arvind Sawant calls me imported maal”, she added.

The Shiv Sena leader further said, “I think this objectification of women is not only their mentality but Congress MLA Amin Patel was present there laughing.”

“I think this objectification of women is not only their mentality but Congress MLA Amin Patel was present there laughing. You will have to apologize at the Nagpada Police Station. Mahavinash Aghadi which is going to be ‘behaal’ on 20th November,” she said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)