Reflection of his mentality, voters will teach him lesson: Shaina NC hits out at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant over his ‘imported maal’ remark

BJP leader Shaina NC has been fielded as a Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi, as part of alliance seat sharing formula.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Sawant, the Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP and leader of the Shiv Sena-UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has caused controversy with his derogatory remark concerning the newly inducted Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC by referring to her as “imported maal” (item). He used the derogatory term because BJP leader Shaina NC has been fielded as a Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi, as part of alliance seat sharing formula.

Notably, several BJP leaders have been given tickets by alliance partners Shic Sena and NCP based on the seat-sharing formula for the Maharashtra assembly elections. As a result of Shaina moving from BJP to Shiv Sena, Arvind Sawant called her ‘imported maal’.

“Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she has gone to another party. Imported ‘maal’ does not work here, only original ‘maal’ works here,” Arvind Sawant replied when the media asked him about Shaina’s candidature from Shiv Sena as Congress leader and Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel stood beside him which led to a major controversy in the election-bound state.

Following this, Shaina slammed him for his sexist utterances and declared that the voters of Maharashtra will give him a befitting reply.

Shaina said, “This reflects the mindset of Arvind Sawant and his party. Does he think every woman of Mumbadevi is a maal? On one side there is Eknath Shinde’s Ladki Behan Yojana, on the other side there is the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala, Mudra Banking and Housing Scheme, where women are empowered. Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, becomes the President and on the other side, Mahavinash Aghadi’s Arvind Sawant calls me imported maal.”

Shaina added, “I think this objectification of women is not only their mentality but Congress MLA Amin Patel was present there laughing. He shows no respect for women, using such terms to describe a capable woman in politics. Now, he will face the consequences for calling a woman ‘maal.’ Whether I take further action or not, the public will ensure he faces repercussions. You will have to apologise at the Nagpada Police Station. Mahavinash Aghadi which is going to be ‘behaal’ on 20th November.” She also mentioned, “This is the same Arvind Sawant for whom we had campaigned in 2014 and 2019. Look at his thinking when he calls a woman maal.

Shaina also took to social media to express her disgust over the misogynistic comment and wrote “I am a woman, not a commodity.” Talking to ANI, she said, “You cannot respect a woman. You use such words for a capable woman who is in politics. Now you will be ‘behaal’ because you called the woman ‘maal’. Whether I take action or not, the public will make him ‘behaal'”.

Shiv Sena’s faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently announced Shaina as the party’s candidate for the Mumbadevi constituency in Mumbai ahead of the state assembly elections. She will be contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel. The votes will be cast on 20th November in the state and the results will be out on 23rd November.

Notably, a similar row broke out in Jharkahnd when Congress leader and Minister Irfan Ansari made derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sita Soren, referring to her as a “rejected maal (goods)” and a “borrowed player” which led to a First Information Report against him in the Jamtara district. The saffron party also complained to the Election Commission through party official Sudhir Srivastava. Sita Soren also voiced her disappointment and demanded an apology from Ansari.

“Congress candidate Irfan Ansari must apologise for the inappropriate language he used for me immediately after his nomination in front of the media. He has previously made personal remarks about me, but this time, he has crossed all boundaries. Mr Irfan, apologise or be prepared for the intense protest. Using such indecent language while holding an esteemed position has instilled fear among women across society,” she stated on X (previously Twitter).

“If you can use such words for me, what must poor and helpless women go through? As long as leaders like you remain in power, women will remain unsafe. The time has come to uproot such people from power. The way you view women is now clear to the public, and the public will respond to this,” she declared. Jharkhand is also scheduled to go to polls on the 13th and 20th of November and the counting will be done on the 23rd of November along with Maharashtra.

