In Faridabad, Haryana, a Hindu family was reportedly attacked by Muslims over the use of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. The incident occurred in the Anandpur locality, where family members, including children and women, were allegedly assaulted by a Muslim mob led by two men, Raj and Ashiq. They also molested the daughter of the family, tore her clothes, and tried to sexually assault her. As a result, the victim family has decided to leave the area, offering to sell their house.

As per reports, the minor son of Durga Prasad was bursting firecrackers outside their house in Subhash Colony. Enraged at this, some Muslims led by Raj and Ashiq from the neighbourhood arrived and asked him to stop bursting firecrackers. This led to an argument with the family, after which the mob attacked them.

They pelted stones and bricks on the house, and family retreated inside and locked the door. But the mob barged into the house by smashing the main door and assaulted the family members. They hit the family members including women with sticks. Even after this, the mob was not satisfied, and they molested the kid’s elder sister, tore her cloths, touched her inappropriately, and attempted to rape her. They scratched her body with nails, causing injuries.

As per eyewitnesses, around 50-60 people were part of the mob that attacked the Hindu family. They first pelted stones on the house, then entered the house by breaking the door and assaulted the family members.

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV camera in the locality. In the footage, many people are seen pelting stones at Durga Prasad’s house and trying to break the door. The footage also shows the attack on the woman and children.

The victim family’s daughter lodged a complaint with the police station, and a case has been registered and an investigation started. However, the police refused to make any statement to media.

The family and other Hindus in the area said that such attacks by Muslims on Hindu families in the locality has become a regular affair. Durga Prasad said that they now can’t do Bhajan Kirtan dur to opposition form Muslims. He said that the area has become like Kashmir, and Hindus have become minority. As a result of persistent attacks, many Hindu families have already left the place and settled elsewhere. They say that despite complaints, police have not taken any action on such attacks.

Durga Prasad’s family also has decided to move out, and they have put a signage saying ‘house for sale’ outside their home.