Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for displaying efficiency and earning Rs 2,364 crore in just three years through the sale of scrap from various government offices.

Reacting to the social media post of Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, PM Modi said, “Commendable! By focussing on efficient management and proactive action, this effort has attained great results. It shows how collective efforts can lead to sustainable results, promoting both cleanliness and economic prudence.”

Launched under the Special Campaign 4.0, the initiative has not only contributed significantly to the state exchequer but also promoted cleanliness and economic prudence across government departments.

Seperately, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on November 7, stated that the DPIIT’s drive to eliminate physical files and disposal of scrapped materials has freed up 15,847 square feet of space and generated revenue amounting to Rs 16,39,452.

The DPIIT has successfully completed various initiatives under Special Campaign 4.0, aimed at institutionalising cleanliness (Swachhata) and minimising pendency in the Government, the ministry said.

During the campaign, attention has been given for overall improvement of the working environment in the offices to ensure improved work experience for the staff. A total of 58,545 physical files were reviewed and 15,816 files have been weeded out.

In the matter of pendency disposal, all the Public Grievances, PG Appeals, rules for simplification identified as target; have been disposed of. A total of 300 cleanliness drives were conducted by DPIIT at 70 locations across the country. DPIIT and its organizations adopted a number of best practices, the release said.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is a government agency under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry that develops and implements policies to promote industrial growth in India, aligning with the nation’s socio-economic goals and priorities.

Established in 1995, DPIIT merged with the Department of Industrial Development in 2000. It is responsible for formulating and executing policies to support the industrial sector’s growth, considering national priorities and socio-economic objectives.

