Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, also called Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti or Guru Nanak Dev Gurpurab, commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru. This day is celebrated globally as Guru Nanak Jayanti every year. This year the day is being observed on 15th November. Devotees pay homage to the founder of Sikhism on their holy day, starting with a “Akhand Journey” and paying tributes to his teachings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended warm greetings on the occasion and stated that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev serve as an inspiration to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility.

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti. May the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire us to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility. May it also motivate us to serve society and make our planet better. pic.twitter.com/gHlfrGBF9a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2024

Notably, there were many interesting facets of the life of the founder of the Sikh religion, including his companions Bhai Bala and Bhai Mardana. Bhai Bala is well-known for giving the birth certificate of Guru Nanak and for his memorials at many locations around India, particularly in Nanakana Sahib, Saidpur, Kashmir and Assam. He was a close aide of Guru Nanak during his Third Udasi at Bhai Lalo’s home in Saidpur.

Who was Bhai Bala?

Bhai Bala was born into the Hindu Jatt family of Talvandi Rai Bhoi (often written Bhoe) or Talvandi Sabo, the place where Guru Nanak grew up. His father was Chandra Bhan. The area, now called Nankana Sahib, was situated on the side of the border that was drawn through Punjab during the British division of India into two nations based on religious differences. The two were playmates in Talvandi as children, and Guru Nanak was three years older than him.

He traveled with Guru Nanak from Talvandi to Sultanpur, where he remained for a long time before going back to his village. He left his hometown on the request of Rai Bular. The Bala Janam Sakhi a 16th-century biography of Guru Nanak, written by Bhai Bala states that he latter departed Talvandi at Rai Bular’s request to meet the former at his house in Saidpur. Guru Nanak had already left Sultanpur for his foreign travels. After the death of Guru Nanak. Bala was summoned by Guru Angad, Nanak II, to travel to Khadur and tell him about the First Guru’s life.

The Mahima Prakash, an ancient scripture, contains a rendition that is extremely visual and reads, “Guru Angad one day spoke to Bhai Buddha, ‘Seek the disciples who accompanied the Master, Guru Nanak, on his journeys far and wide, who heard his preaching and reflected on it, and who witnessed the many strange events that occurred; secure from him all the circumstances and have transcribed a volume which may please the hearts of those who should apply themselves to it.’ Bala Sandhu (Bala Bhai) made his appearance.”

Another Sikh, Paira Mokha, wrote down the stories that Bhai Bala told in Gurmukhi characters while Guru Angad was present. The end product is a hagiographical narrative of Guru Nanak’s life known as Bhai Bale Vali Janam Sakhi. Bhai Bala related the incidents about Guru Nanak’s life, which were included in Paida Mokha’s Janamsakhi, which was composed at Guru Angad’s guidance. Baba Budha ji, Guru Angad, Bhai Bala, and other Sikhs contributed their knowledge about Guru Nanak. However, as he was the one who started the tale, it became known as Janamsakhi Bhai Bala eventually. Dr. Trilochan Singh admitted that Bhai Bala is mentioned by both Mahima Prakash and Mani Singh Janmasakhi.

According to Janam Sakhi Bhai Mani Singh, Bhai Bala was with Guru Nanak when he was a child, but not during the first two Udasis. He did not accompany Guru Nanak fourth Udasi, as Bhai Mardana stayed with him. It stated, “Baba (Guru Nanak) said, ‘Travels to two directions first and second Udasis have been completed and travel to Udasis to two directions (third and fourth Udasis) still remain.” Mehta Kalu ( Guru Nanak’s father) bowed and responded, “Whatever he does, he will only speak of good.” Following his departure, Bhai Bala and Bhai Mardana both bowed to Guru Nanak and accompanied him.

“Yes, I have already forgotten that I did not go with you,” conveyed Bhai Bala to which the Guru Nanak replied, “Bala, let’s go to the Northern Udasi.” Thus, Bhai Bala and Bhai Mardana both went forward with Guru Nanak, per Bhai Mani Singh Wali Janam Sakhi appended at Dr. Kirpal Singh (Edition) Janam Sakhi Prampra, Page 364.

Gurdwara Bhai Bala Tapiana Sahib Khadur Sahib (Source: sikhphilosophy.net)

The “Soochak Prasang,” penned by Bhai Behlo during the reign of Guru Arjan Dev, also makes reference to Bhai Bala. He mentioned, “At the holy city of Khadur, Bala breathed his last. Guru Angad performed the rites with his own hands.” He also pointed out that Bhai Bala’s samadhi is at Khadur Sahib and that his family is still residing in Nankana Sahib. At Khadur Sahib, Bhai Bala passed away in 1544. The location where his mortal remains were burnt is marked with a memorial platform inside the Gurdwara Tapiana Sahib grounds.

Who was Bhai Mardana?

Bhai Mardana was the son of a Muslim Mirasi (caste of hereditary minstrels and genealogists) couple, Badra and Lakkho, of Talvandi Rai Bhoe, now Nankana Sahib, in the Sheikhupura area of Pakistan. He was born in the year 1459 and was a long-time associate of Guru Nanak during his many travels both inside and outside the country. He was ten years older than the Sikh guru and the two were childhood friends. Both Bhai Mardana and Guru Nanak grew up in the same village.

According to the Miharban Janam Sakhi, the former, who was ten years his senior had been his friend since he was a young boy and had sung him songs from the Bhagats (Kabir Ji, Trilochan Ji, Ravidas Ji, Dhanna Ji and Bern Ji). As a young lad, Guru Nanak reportedly gifted Bhai Mardana a string instrument made out of reeds to play on when he sang the hymns, according to Ratan Singh Bhangu and Prachin Panth Prakash.

Stories of Guru Nanak’s hospitality and kindness were widely circulated since he was hired to manage the Nawab of Sultanpur Lodhi’s granaries and stores. Bhai Mardana, who was already married and had two sons and a daughter, desired to go to Sultanpur to collect his reward. In the meantime, Mehta Kalu, the father of Guru Nanak, gave him the task of traveling to the region and reporting on his son’s well-being. He never left Guru Nanak’s side again after reaching Sultanpur. As Guru Nanak chanted the grandeur of God, he played the rabab or rebeck.

Guru Nanak asked Bhai Mardana to come with him as he was ready to spread his message throughout the world. He was hesitant since he didn’t want to leave his family until his daughter had tied the knot and didn’t have the money to do so. However, Bhai Bhagirath, a follower of Guru Nanak, purchased the necessary provisions and Bhai Mardana was able to marry off his daughter. At that point, he was prepared to travel with Guru Nanak.

The biographers have depicted several amusing scenarios involving Bhai Mardana’s touchy behavior and his hunger to lighten the intensity of the travels. When the likelihood of receiving the next meal appeared uncertain, he reportedly acted frantically. When Guru Nanak advised him to be patient and have faith that something would come up, he was not readily persuaded. He always preferred to keep a supply of food on hand so that he would never have to be hungry. Hunger phobia was a serious issue for Bhai Mardana when he thought of going without rations.

According to the Puratan Janam Sakhi, Guru Nanak and Bhai Mardana had not gone far from Sultanpur when the latter lamented his hunger and urgent need for food. Guru Nanak highlighted the village they had passed and remarked that the Khatris of the Uppal caste would provide him with plenty of entertainment if he went there. He took that route, and when he reached the settlement, he discovered that everyone was quite kind. He received plenty of alms and a lavish meal. Puratan Janam Sakhi unveiled that Guru Nanak rolled on the ground in laughter as he witnessed him return with a package.

After realizing the strangeness of his actions, Bhai Mardana was unsure of how to dispose of the items he had gathered. When the Guru explained to him that he would be burdened more by these items, he threw the bundle away. Numerous accounts in the Purantan Janam Sakhi depict Bhai Mardana in despair due to excruciating hunger or terrifying dread, with Guru Nanak or nature providing him with some sort of miraculous support. The two were once traveling in a secluded forest when they were abruptly overtaken by a strong storm. The storm was so bad that forest trees started to fly.

“True sovereign, thou hast brought me to my death in this forest. I shall not here get a shroud nor a grave,” he addressed Guru Nanak while shaking with fear. Guru Nanak advised him to maintain his composure but he stated, “I have not faced a calamity like this in my life. What is going to befall my poor soul today?” A fire erupted then. There was a conflagration on all four sides and smoke everywhere. “Farewell, life,” he stated as he buried his face and collapsed on the ground. However, water flowed in streams as thick clouds loomed. “Raise thy head, Mardana and take thy rebeck,” declared Guru Nanak and sang, “If the fear of God is in the heart, all other fear is dispelled,” as he played the strings.

Puratan Janam Sakhi narrates that the Mughals captured Bhai Mardana and Guru Nanak at Saidpur. The former was tasked with leading a horse while holding its rein and the latter was given a weight to bear on his head. The Mughal commander Mir Khan noticed that his horse was behind him without reins and Guru Nanak’s package was floating a cubit above his head. “Had there been such faqirs here, the town should not have been struck,” Sultan Babar remarked after hearing about the miracle. Mir Khan urged him to witness it for himself.

Although historians disagree on the exact location of Bhai Mardana’s death, it is generally accepted that he became unwell and passed away in Baghdad in 1534 while traveling back from the East (udasis). Guru Nanak performed the obsequies with his own hands while grieving. A modest monument was built in Bhai Mardana’s honor. The location is marked with an inscription in a combination of Arabic and Turkish on a wall inside an enclosure. The people of Baghdad referred to Bhai Mardana as Murad and he was regarded as Guru as he was ten years older than Nanak.

Therefore, the inscription that was erected following Guru Nanak’s departure reads, “Guru Murad died. Baba Nanak faqir helped in constructing this building, which is an act of grace from a virtuous follower, 927 A.H.” Bhai Mardana seemed to have passed away at the age of 75 in December of 1534 AD. The memorial is located 2.5 kilometers from the train station, close to a cemetery. When Guru Nanak returned to Punjab, he told Bhai Mardana’s son Shahzada and other family members that he had gone back to his heavenly abode and requested them not to cry for him.

According to other accounts, the presence and contribution of Bhai Mardana extended beyond the Guru Nanak’s lifetime. The following gurus were served by him after Guru Nanak’s death. He made certain that Sikh religious music will always be an essential component of their worship. He accompanied Gurus Angad Dev, Amar Das and Ram Das on his divine journey. In 1534, Bhai Mardana’s holy life came to an end in Kartarpur, where he passed away in the devoted presence of Guru Angad Dev. An incredible voyage in the company of gurus came to an end with his departure.

The fact that his father, Bhai Badra, was a gifted musician would have a significant impact on Bhai Mardana’s life. He demonstrated innate musical ability at a young age. His early years were marked by his melodic voice and deft rabab (stringed instrument) playing. He developed into a master of the Rabab and his songs had the ability to profoundly affect listeners. His work as Guru Nanak’s companion in promoting Sikhism via music was among the most significant facets of his life.

Bhai Mardana became an essential part of Guru Nanak’s journey when he began to disseminate the message of equality, unity and devotion to One God. Together, the two sang songs of God and composed music that conveyed tremendous spiritual understanding. Their musical trajectories transcended national borders. They visited many locations in Asia, India and even the Middle East. While traveling, Guru Nanak sang the shabads, or sacred hymns, and Bhai Mardana Ji played the rabab. People from various walks of life were drawn to their distinctive fusion of music and spirituality, surpassing socioeconomic class, religion, and caste.

Guru Nanak and Bhai Mardana shared a spiritual link of friendship and companionship that went beyond the ordinary bond of a teacher and student. Guru Nanak, who understood that their union was a part of a divine design, was immensely grateful for his friendship. Bhai Mardana’s melodies played a crucial role in Guru Nanak’s regular utilization of music to spread his spiritual lessons. They collaborated to create shabads which still have an impact on the hearts and spirits of their devotees today.