It is not unheard of or new for girls to get married in Islam soon after they get their periods. However, this practice has unleashed a storm of trouble in Hyderabad where wealthy sheikhs from Arab countries marry young girls (virgins) for a short time in exchange for money and then leave after spending a few days with them. A recent report by Aaj Tak unveiled how ‘Nikah Mutah (pleasure marriage in Islam)’ with Sheikhs ruined the lives of many victims but the family members have no objection to it all. The practice has been advertised as a business in Hyderabad where brokers and agents are available to assist.

The 28th November report accounts the story of Shabana (name changed) which could terrify the heart of any ordinary girl. She was married to a Sheikh when she had just begun to menstruate. He was ‘Sheikh Uncle’ to Shabana, but she was unaware of his intentions. He would make her sit on his lap, tickle her, then stare at her before departing whenever visited her home. This went on for many days before they eventually got married. She was driven to a hotel for her farewell in an extravagant car, and she spent fifteen days with him there.

Shabana first protested by crying but since no one paid attention, not even her parents or aunts, she spent the days in the room with the man. However, she was in poor health when she got back. The vomiting and abdominal pain persisted. She initially believed that she was having problems with her stomach, but her mother and aunt shortly realized that the girl was pregnant. The situation had gotten out of control by the time the suspicion was confirmed and efforts were made to abort the child. The family members brought her back and locked her in a room because they believed that an abortion would endanger her life. She was threatened not to go outside or attend school from now onwards.

Afterwards, she gave birth to a girl and her family wanted to send the baby to an orphanage. However, her brother and sister-in-law refused and adopted the child. Now, she refers to Shabana as ‘baaji’ (sister). She can’t acknowledge the little girl as her daughter because the former’s father is a religious person and doesn’t want anyone to know the reality. Likewise, the report also mentioned a woman who sold her elder daughter to a Sheikh and lived comfortably in a five-story residence. Her aim is now to marry her younger daughter in the same manner.

It also included the tale of a girl who was tricked into marrying a Sheikh and was not only physically abused but also kept as a maid. His sons began to exploit her once he left for the United States. She fell from the third floor in an attempt to save her life and at present has a rod stuck in her leg along with a big hole in her body.

Nikah Mutah is common in Hyderabad

Nikah Mutah has become widespread in many parts of Hyderabad including Shaheen Nagar, Hasan Nagar, Yakub Puri, Barkas, Charminar and Vattapalli but people do not consider it an offense. The business is being conducted extremely cleverly by local women, hotel staff, brokers and agents. Brokers offer girls to Sheikhs for Rs 20 to 50 thousand. The agents are already aware of which families need money and have girls available for this kind of arrangement. They then contact Sheikhs in the Gulf, invite them to India on medical visas and parade the girls in front of them in beauty salons or homes. A Sheikh would then select one girl after which Nikah will be performed. Only wealthy Arab Sheikhs used to reportedly pay for these arrangements earlier, but now Muslims from Somalia and Sudan also come to have these nuptials in less money.

After reading the report, one understands how agents freely disclose the number of such Nikahs they organized and presented virginity certificates of girls to Sheikhs as well as how a girl is offered to them multiple times while claiming to be a virgin. Surprisingly, girls hold alum inside of them, frequently visit doctors and undergo repeated surgeries in order to give themselves to Sheikhs.

Conditions of Nikah Mutah

According to the available information, Nikah Mutah is a temporary and short-term relationship between a man and a woman in Islam. There are some mandatory conditions and rules of this partnership, including the age of both male and female should be more than 15 years, there is no restriction on the number of wives a man can have, the period of royalty and dowry has to be mentioned in the Nikahnama (marriage contract), sexual relationship is allowed between the two sides, the wife cannot claim maintenance under personal law and similarly, divorce is not recognized.

These Nikahs take place online

Nikah Mutah has become so prevalent in Hyderabad that it is now even carried out on WhatsApp of all the places. According to a The Times of India investigation, the broker reportedly stated that 20 to 30 of these Nikahs occur each month. The women are then sent on tourist visas to their husbands. Not only are the girls exploited there, but they are also thrashed and used as servants.

Girls have been falling prey to Nikah Mutah for years

The practice of Nikah Mutah in Hyderabad is not new. Many girls have fallen prey to it. Some were used and then abandoned, while others were taken to Gulf countries and their lives were destroyed. Sometimes they spend their lives as sex slaves and other times they work as Khadima (servants). The girls don’t have a designated position. They solely serve as slaves and precautions are taken to ensure that they do not have children from their marriages to Sheikhs, as this would increase the expense.