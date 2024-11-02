The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday that India has lodged a formal protest with the Canadian government after revelations that its consular officials in Canada were subjected to audio and video surveillance. The MEA condemned these actions as “flagrant violations” of diplomatic and consular conventions.

During a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that some Indian consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government about the ongoing surveillance. He criticized Canada for attempting to justify its actions by citing technicalities, arguing that such justifications cannot excuse what he described as harassment and intimidation of Indian diplomatic personnel.

Jaiswal emphasised the extremist and violent environment in which the diplomatic and consular personnel were operating, noting that these actions by the Canadian government exacerbate the situation and are incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices.

“Some of our Consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian Government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian Government, as we deem these actions to be a flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions,” the MEA Spokesperson said.

“By citing technicalities, the Canadian government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation. Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence. This action of the Canadian Government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices,” he added.

Jaiswal further pointed to the recent Canadian classification of India as a “cyber adversary,” alongside Russia, China, and North Korea, as another example to “attack” India.

“This appears to be another example of a Canadian strategy to attack India. As I mentioned earlier, their senior officials have openly confessed that they are seeking to manipulate global opinion against India. As on other occasions, imputations are made without any evidence,” he stated.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in Parliament last year that there were “credible allegations” of India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has firmly denied all such allegations, labeling them as “absurd” and “motivated,” while accusing Canada of providing a haven for extremist and anti-India elements.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)