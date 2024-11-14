On Thursday, 14th November, the Mumbai Police arrested a man in connection with the heinous murder of a young man, whose mutilated body was recovered in seven pieces at Gorai beach a couple of days ago. As per the reports, the accused person has been identified as Mohammad Sattar who reportedly killed Raghunandan Paswan, 21, on October 31st in a deliberate crime motivated by personal reasons.

Raghunandan had been in a relationship with Sattar’s sister, an association that the accused had earlier objected to. Despite Sattar’s alleged repeated threats to keep away from his sister, the duo maintained the contact which resulted in the death of Paswan. The Mumbai Police after a thorough investigation confirmed that an ‘interfaith relationship’ was the main motive behind Raghunandan’s murder.

“The girl, 17, broke up with Paswan. After this, her brothers brought her to Mumbai. However, Paswan allegedly tried to continue the relationship with her. This angered the girl’s family,” the investigating officer said in the case.

“The murder took place in Bhayandar and the brothers of the girl brought the body to Gorai in an auto-rickshaw and dumped it there. The auto-rickshaw driver has been identified and detained too,” he added.

The victim belonged to the Kanholi village in Bihar’s Darbhanga district. The police stated that they had also detained one of the friends of the victim suspecting him of being involved in the crime.

The murder is believed to have happened on October 31st. The accused cut the body into various parts and packed them in plastic bags. He then took the body parts in an autorickshaw to Gorai Beach on November 1st, where the bags were disposed of.

The father of the victim, Jitendra Paswan meanwhile confirmed that the sister of the accused and the victim were in a relationship and that the latter had made a tattoo on his hand embossing the initials of them both, “RA.” Apparently, the initial of the name of the girl who was in a relationship with Raghunandan was A. “On Tuesday, Crime Branch officials contacted me. I identified my son’s body with the help of a tattoo and shared information with the police. The Crime Branch officials have nabbed one of the two brothers of the girl and are looking for others,” he said while talking to the Indian Express.

As per the reports, the victim, Raghunandan, and his father worked in a private firm in Pune. They had recently gone to their hometown in Bihar for festivals. However, the brother of the accused deceptively called the victim to Pune and took him to Mumbai under the guise of taking him on a tour.

“While my son was working at a hospital in Bihar, he had helped a girl with some medicines at the hospital. Since then, the two knew each other and were in contact over the phone. Later, the girl’s family found out about this and her elder brother gave death threats to my son,” he alleged.

“He then took the help of his village chief who spoke to the girl’s family and sorted out the matter. I made my son quit his hospital job, and he was employed with a Pune private firm for the past eight months. The girl’s brothers conspired with other people. They called my son to Pune, and then in the name of taking him for a tour of Mumbai, brought him to Andheri and then killed him after giving him some sedatives,” he added.

After the phone of the victim went off and he went off contact, the father of the girl went to Pune first and then to Andheri region in Mumbai, the last location where the victim could be traced. Later the father filed a missing person’s complaint at the Andheri Police Station.

On Sunday, residents of Shephali village in Babarpada discovered Raghunandan’s body after noticing a foul smell coming from a bag. They alerted the police, who, upon opening the bag, found his body dismembered and packed into four boxes. The accused, the autorickshaw driver and one of the friends of Raghunandan have so far been detained in the case. Further investigations in the case are underway.