On November 6, Republican candidate, former President and billionaire Donald Trump won a decisive victory over his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections. Donald Trump is now the President-Elect and going to be the 47th President of the USA.

As the results became clear, world leaders started posting congratulatory messages for Donald Trump.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity” posted Prime Minister Modi.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity" posted Prime Minister Modi.

“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America”, posted Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

“Congratulations President-elect Donald Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” posted UK PM Keir Starmer.

“I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them,” posted Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the EU commission.

Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea posted, “Congratulations to Donald Trump. Under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-U.S. alliance and America will shine brighter. Look forward to working closely with you.”

Donald Trump, who was the US President between 2016 and 2020 before Joe Biden won in a controversial election, faced multiple lawsuits, several attempts of impeachment, a large-scale witch-hunt by the media, open threats, constant defamation, and even an assassination attempt during his campaign to become the US President again.

Donald Trump has won both the Electoral College and the popular vote in the USA.