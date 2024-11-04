An encounter took place between the cow smugglers and QRT (Quick Response Team) on 3rd November at midnight, reported Dainik Bhaskar. 7 rounds of firing took place from both sides after which the culprits fled and left the truck behind which contained 25 to 30 cattle. A search operation was also conducted in the forest area, but, the authorities could not find culprits. However, 100 more cattle were discovered.

The smugglers had gathered the livestock in the forest to take them to the slaughterhouse. On the other hand, the police have not registered any First Information Report (FIR) even after 12 hours of the incident, as per the report. The case is from the Bayana (Bharatpur) Sadar area of Rajasthan.

Bayana Additional Superintendent of Police Hariram Kumawat informed, “On Sunday night at around 12:30, the Gau Raksha Dal had informed the QRT about cow smuggling. It was told that the smugglers were taking cows in a truck in the forests of Khohra Bachhena village under Jheel police station. A team of QRT, Sadar and Jheel police stations reached the spot along with the Gau Raksha Dal. The cow smugglers started firing after spotting the cops. They fired five rounds. The QRT also fired two rounds at the smugglers in response. The smugglers retreated into the forest, taking advantage of the darkness and running away from the retaliatory shots. They were reportedly preparing to take the cows from the surrounding area to the slaughterhouse by loading them in a truck.”

Station House Officer Balram Yadav mentioned, “The case has not been registered yet. The cows are being shifted to the Gaushala. Afterwards, a case will be registered under the Cow Protection Act, firing on the police team and obstruction in government work. Efforts are being made to identify the smugglers. 22 cows recovered from the truck have been sent to Ikran Gaushala in Bharatpur. 100 cows found in the forest have been delivered to Rudawal Shri Krishna Gaushala in Bayana.” The QRT team’s head constable, Surgyani Meena, highlighted that the smugglers gathered between 100 and 150 animals in one location within the dense forest. “The smugglers were preparing to take the cattle to the slaughterhouse in Mewat area,” he added.