Speaking at an event during his tour of the Kongu belt (the western and northwestern portion of Tamil Nadu) on 6th November, Chief Minister MK Stalin claimed that the economic development of the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, has greatly aided in the growth of the country and ‘provided’ for the northern states.

Stalin credited the success to the state’s “Dravidian Model” of governance, which he characterised as inclusive, popular and driven by progressive objectives. He challenged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) critics to grasp Tamil Nadu’s accomplishments over the previous 50 years by drawing comparisons with a northern state.

He recalled the words of the late CN Annadurai “Vadakku Vazhkirathu, Therku Theikirathu (North is full of life, South is fading)” who founded the party and declared, “Anna used to say that the North is flourishing while the South is declining. But today we have made the South flourish. To be more precise, the South is only liberally providing for the North today. This is the true fact and it can’t be denied. We have not only lifted up the South but have reached a stage where the South is providing generously to the North.”

Stalin claimed that Tamil Nadu’s development is a national model, comparing the state’s success over the previous fifty years with that of the northern states. He declared that the state now has the second-largest economy in India, is the most urbanized, is paving the way in achieving the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, and leads in every growth metric from reducing poverty and creating jobs to building infrastructure and industrial production.

He claimed that this change was not simple. Instead, the transformation was brought about by a “people’s govt,” which had a vision, targets, and a strategy to accomplish them. He claimed that the DMK was responsible for the creation of modern-day Tamil Nadu and that the party’s goal was to realize its vision of a great Tamil Nadu, not to hold onto power. he alleged, “Capturing power is the mission to execute our vision.”

He claimed that the DMK’s Dravidian model government has been working for everyone, including those who did not vote for them and added that the DMK voters had higher expectations from the Dravidian model administration. “The Dravidian Model Government is entwined with the people’s heart no matter if they voted for us or not. That is why people are supporting us and are expecting more from me. DMK’s popularity has increased when compared between the 2021 Assembly and 2024 Parliament elections,” he added and ascribed the increase in political opponents’ criticism of the DMK to its popularity.

“Those who criticise the DMK govt should compare the status of Tamil Nadu with a northern state 50 years ago and the position now. You will understand our contribution,” he claimed. Stalin commended state energy minister V Senthil Balaji, who is now on bail, for his role in carrying out government initiatives while laying the cornerstone for a multi-storey library. “Some created hurdles for him. But he has overcome those and has made a comeback to continue his work,” he stated. Balaji was arrested in June of last year in a cash-for-jobs scam and booked under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering) Act. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September of this year.

I.N.D.I. Alliance and its leaders including Rahul Gandhi have a long history of making similar statements to create a North-South divide. They also regularly indulge in smear campaigns against North Indians, Hindi and Sanatan Dharma.