On Monday, 18th November, former BJP municipal councilor’s son, Tapan Parmar was brutally murdered inside the Sir Sayajirao General Hospital (SSG Hospital) campus in Gujarat’s Vadodara. The incident happened on Monday morning in the presence of the police officers as per the victim’s father. The accused persons have been identified as Babar Pathan, Mehboob, Wasim, and others.

As per the reports, Tapan, son of Ramesh Parmar, and his friend Mitesh Rajput had gone to the SSG Hospital to inquire about the health and treatment of one of their friends Vikram Parmar, who had allegedly been stabbed by history-sheeter, Babar Pathan, during a fight in the Nagarwada area. After checking on Vikram, Tapan and Mitesh went to the hospital canteen. Soon after, Pathan and his associates arrived at the scene and stabbed Tapan multiple times, resulting in his death.

Several people gathered at the Police Station in the Mehta Wadi area of Vadodara yesterday and agitated over the murder of the former BJP councilor’s son at the hands of Babar and his associates. They demanded the strictest punishment against the accused individuals.

#WATCH | DCP Vadodara, Panna Momaya says, "…In Maheta Wadi area, a fight started between Hindu and Muslim men and it escalated into a brawl. Men from both sides went to a hospital for treatment. From there, Police station received an MLC. Before the Police could reach there, a… pic.twitter.com/c7a71eX2ff — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

According to the FIR lodged by Mitesh Rajput at Raopura police station, two individuals restrained Mitesh while Pathan stabbed Tapan. Mitesh managed to escape and returned with help, but by then, Pathan and his accomplices had fled from the spot. Tapan was then immediately rushed for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Ramesh, the father of the deceased who was informed of the incident, rushed to the hospital and said while talking to the media that the attack occurred in the presence of police personnel. Rajput and the police officials further reviewed the hospital’s CCTV footage and identified two more individuals involved, Shabnam Mansuri and Shabbir, also known as Lakha. Shabnam is the wife of Wasim Mansuri, who was also injured in the initial clash at Nagarwada while accompanying Pathan.

Joint Police Commissioner Manoj Ninama took cognizance of the event and explained that the altercation between the groups had originated at Mehtawadi in Nagarwada, where Wasim, Vikram, and another individual, Dharmesh Patel, were injured. An attempt to murder case was subsequently registered at Karelibaug police station concerning the incident. Ninama stated that the conflict was linked to a dispute over gambling money.

Following the clash, Wasim was sent to SSG Hospital for treatment, and Pathan went to Karelibaug police station to file a complaint. While the complaint was being processed, Pathan claimed he felt unwell and was allowed to go to SSG Hospital accompanied by Shabbir. Police suspect that Pathan faked illness to visit the hospital and execute ‘revenge’ against Parmar.

“In the Mehtawadi area, a fight started between the men and it escalated into a brawl. Men from both sides went to a hospital for treatment. From there, the Police station received an MLC. Before the Police could reach there, a man named Babar stabbed Tapan. This led to Tapan’s death. We have started action. We have deployed the team in the area to maintain peace. We are assuring the people that strict action will be taken and the accused will be punished. The investigation is underway, we are examining the CCTV footage.. Tapan’s friend was taken to the hospital for treatment, so he had gone there. He was not involved in the brawl.. Babar has a past history and he has been arrested several times.. He is a history sheeter,” said DCP Vadodara, Panna Momaya.

The father of the deceased meanwhile confirmed that there was an altercation in Mehtawadi, however, he claimed that his son was murdered using a sword. Dr. Vijay Shah, the BJP city unit president, said that he had spoken with state home minister Harsh Sanghavi after the incident. Shah mentioned that CCTV footage showed Pathan being handed a bladed weapon within the hospital premises, which was then used in the attack.

5 persons including Pathan have been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the law has been filed. It is learned that Pathan has several criminal cases and past detentions under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA).