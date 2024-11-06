Uttar Pradesh: Shadab detained after caught red handed with a Hindu woman in compromising position inside Hardoi temple, CCTV viral

On Tuesday, 5th November, Hindu devotees in a temple in Pali Nagar, Hardoi spotted a Muslim man with a Hindu woman in a compromising position inside the temple complex. Local people took cognizance of the event, intervened, and handed the man over to the police. During the police interrogation, it was confirmed that the man belonged to the Muslim community and that his name was Shadab.

The temple’s CCTV cameras captured the entire incident, showing the woman and the man going behind the wall inside the temple premises. The video of the incident has since then been making rounds over social media. According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the police have detained Shadab and are preparing to take action against him.

Suspicion arose among the devotees after they noticed a young Muslim man with a Hindu woman at the temple. Assuming they were a couple, the devotees began monitoring their movements. Eventually, they discovered the two behind a wall in a compromising position and caught them on the spot.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में क्षेत्राधिकारी शाहाबाद को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) November 6, 2024

After the incident, locals informed the Pali police, who arrived at the spot and detained the couple. The entire incident was recorded by CCTV cameras installed in the temple, clearly showing the woman entering the temple and going behind a wall, followed by the young man.

According to Pali Police Station In-charge Sunil Kumar Dubey, during interrogation, the young man identified himself as Shadab, son of Nishad, from Alhaganj in Shahjahanpur district. Police are now preparing to take further action against him.