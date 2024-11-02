Uttarakhand CM Dhami lays the foundation stone for the renovation of Maa Purnagiri temple in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone for the renovation and beautification works of the Maa Purnagiri temple in Nagla Tarai village in Khatima on Saturday.

According to a government release, the temple will be renovated and beautified at a cost of Rs 2.54 crore.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this construction work will not only increase the grandeur of the temple but will also play a special role in preserving the area’s religious and cultural heritage.

“Laid the foundation stone for the renovation and beautification work of the ancient Maa Purnagiri temple at village Nagla Tarai in Khatima for Rs 2.54 crore. This construction work will not only enhance the grandeur of the temple but will also play a special role in preserving the religious and cultural heritage of the area,” CM Dhami posted on X.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended wishes to people on the occasion of Govardhan Puja stating that the festival allows us to express gratitude towards nature, livestock and farmers.

In a post on X, the Uttarakhand CM wrote, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Govardhan Puja and Annakoot. This holy festival allows us to express gratitude towards nature, livestock and farmers.

“I pray to Lord Krishna that there may always be happiness and prosperity in the life of all of you,” added CM Dhami.

Ahead of its winter closure, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited Baba Kedar at Shri Kedarnath Dham on Friday.

During his visit, Dhami said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the state government is committed to the all-round development of Kedarnath Dham.

He wished happiness, prosperity and well-being for all the people of the state. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also met the saints, devotees and residents present in the temple premises. The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, are set to close for the winter on Saturday.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)