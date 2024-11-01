On Thursday, 31st October, the Shiv Sena (UBT) issued a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleging that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by organizing the “Deepotsav” in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area of Maharashtra during the ongoing Diwali festival.

The SS-UBT stated that the full Deepotsav expenditures shall be included in the election spending of the MNS nominee from the Mahim constituency, Amit Thackeray, the son of party head Raj Thackeray.

It is crucial to note that the MNS has been celebrating Deepotsav every year, but the Shiv Sena is protesting against the same this year because the MCC is in place owing to the upcoming Assembly elections on November 20th.

“The model code of conduct is applicable in the entire state. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, however, has given its consent to MNS to celebrate Deepotsav at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, which is under the civic body’s jurisdiction. The MNS has displayed the party banners installed gates and put up lanterns in the area. This is a clear violation of the MCC,” SS-UBT Deputy Secretary Sachin Parasnaik said in an official statement issued on Thursday.

Parasnaik noted that Amit Thackeray, the MNS candidate, was present during Deepotsav’s inauguration. He argued that the event’s expenses should be counted as part of Thackeray’s election expenditures for the Mahim assembly seat, which would be in line with established regulations.

Parasnaik further called for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take strict action against officials who allegedly illegally allowed political campaigning in public spaces. The Shiv Sena-UBT has fielded Mahesh Sawant in Mahim, from where Amit Thackeray, Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar, and others are also contesting.

BJP hits back

The BJP took cognizance of the event and slammed Shiv Sena UBT for approaching the ECI during the Hindu festival. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Park, a historical place in Mumbai a testimony to the legacy of Swargiya Balasaheb Thackeray’s historical speeches on Hindutva. Such a downfall to the legacy being tainted by his own son as UBT has gone to Election Commission complaining over Diwali Celebrations at Shivaji Park Are Hindu Festivals hurting Aurangzeb Fan Club?” the party asked.

Such a downfall to the legacy being tainted by his own son @OfficeofUT as UBT has gone to Election Commission complaining over… pic.twitter.com/K3BeU1W0p1 — BJP Mumbai (@BJP4Mumbai) October 31, 2024

MNS also reacted to the SS-UBT’s protest over the Diwali celebration. “We have been holding the Deepotsav here for many years. This has no connection with Amit Thackeray’s campaign. Shiv Sena (UBT) is objecting to a Hindu festival as it has stopped following the Hindu ideology. They must now officially change their religion,” MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said.

Shiv Sena UBT further blatantly cornered the BJP over Hindutva policy. “Using Hindutva for dirty politics is what you do. It is clear that the opposition is not to celebrate ‘Diwali’ but to its political use. But by continuously telling lies and spreading a ‘Fake Narrative’, even now you have shown your ‘Chunavi Hindutva’! You also used Ram Mandir for the election. The temple was inaugurated before it was even completed and Lord Ramchandra was taken to the half-built structure. The result was the same, Shriram also showed you your place. Ayodhya, where Sri Ram lived, became BJP-free! Now Maharashtra will also be ‘BJP free’!” the party said.

हिंदुत्वाचा वापर घाणेरड्या राजकारणासाठी करत राहणं हेच तुम्हाला येतं. विरोध 'दीपावली' ला नव्हे तर त्याच्या राजकीय वापराला आहे हे स्पष्ट आहे. पण सातत्याने रेटून खोटं बोलणं आणि 'फेक नरेटिव्ह' पसरवणं हेच करुन आत्ताही तुम्ही तुमचं 'चुनावी हिंदुत्व' दाखवून दिलंत!



जसा तुम्ही राम… https://t.co/rdNO40SFB1 — ShivSena – शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) October 31, 2024

Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai’s district election officer and municipal commissioner, has stated meanwhile that the expenses of the Shivaji Park festival will be considered into election expenditure.

The Shiv Sena-UBT’s decision to approach the poll panel coincided with the BJP and Shiv Sena supremo and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s decision to provide MahaYuti support to Amit Thackeray in the Mahim constituency.

Sada Sarvankar, the Shiv Sena nominee and sitting MLA has resisted withdrawing his nomination. Sarvankar pleaded with Raj Thackeray “not to do injustice to him but to extend his support” on Wednesday.