BJP Kerala Vice President, Major Ravi, today took a jibe at the Assam Chief Minister for the beef ban in Assam. The BJP leader said that we should not be giving wrong messages and create communal tensions.

The BJP Kerala vice President said that everyone should first understand the difference between beef and cow. He said,”First of all you need to understand what is beef and what is cow, if you suddenly ban beef, this will give a wrong message to so many people…beef is not cow…”

He also added that the Chief Minister of Assam should not have done this as everyone has the “freedom to eat”.

Major Ravi said, “CM should not have said that…if somebody wants to eat, they should…there should be freedom to eat what you want…cow we worship…I haven’t seen any place where cows are being slaughtered.”

He again impressed upon that everyone should have the freedom to eat anything and the governments should not create communal issue.

“Beef is buffaloes and bulls…first of all, understand the difference and then impose ban…we shouldn’t give wrong message to people and create communal issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, LOP in the Kerala Assembly and Congress leader VD Sathessan dubbed the move an agenda of the Sangh parivar to divide people.

“The ‘Sangh Parivar’ governments across the nation are trying to create problems among the people…The elections in Assam are coming…So, this is an agenda of the ‘Sangh Parivar’ and they want to make a split among the people,” he said.

The Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced ban on serving and consumption of beef in any restaurant, hotel and public places across the state.

The CM while announcing the band said that the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, passed in 2021, has been quite successful in ensuring the slaughter of cattle, and “now we have decided to stop the consumption of beef in public places.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)