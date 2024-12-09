The 25th edition of Nagaland’s iconic traditional ‘Hornbill Festival’ has begun. The festival not only is an expression of Nagaland’s distinct culture, but also allows people to learn about the customs, food, songs, and dances of Nagaland’s diverse tribes.

Lakhs of people from India, and from around the world, attend this 10-plus day festival, which is also regarded as Nagaland’s largest public event. This festival is popular across the state, but this year’s celebrations have sparked controversy due to Christian forces. Let us explain why this is so.

Significance of Rice Beer in Naga Culture

‘Rice beer’ is a significant beverage in Nagaland’s culture and at the Hornbill Festival. Nagas consume and offer it as a traditional liquor during social and cultural festivities. It is sometimes served in a bamboo glass and other times mixed into a dish.

The energy at #HornbillFestival2023 was off the charts!

We kicked off the festivities by snagging fantastic mugs of “Thuthse”.

Cheers echoed through the celebration, embracing tradition and good times!#Nagaland #ricebeer #northeast #kisama pic.twitter.com/FKa3QdqXsS — Neelakshi Buragohain (@boowoo06) December 13, 2023

As this drink is quite popular among the tribes of Nagaland and foreign tourists, the Nagaland government decided that it will give some relaxation from the strict laws of alcohol ban in the state, and even the sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) will be allowed in this festival. Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along also said that this step has been taken to attract tourists.

रंगों में रची हमारी परंपरा, त्योहारों में बसी हमारी संस्कृति!



The Hornbill Festival is back, grander than ever, with a celebration like no other! This 25th edition is not just a festival; it's a vibrant jubilee of tradition, culture, and unity.



Let’s come together and… pic.twitter.com/KkfLrYAKsi — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 1, 2024

The Church, however, has aggressively objected to this exemption in the state, despite the fact that it was granted not only to attract tourists but also to preserve the culture of the tribes. They portrayed the exemption in such a way that people believe the government is encouraging alcohol in the state, whereas rice beer has long been a part of Naga culture. The Church is opposed to it because they claim that consuming tribals’ customary drink is socially and morally wrong.

Reports say that the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) said that the main reason tourists visit Nagaland is to experience its culture and heritage, not to consume alcohol. NBCC has also threatened the tribal community against the use of traditional alcohol in this festival by saying that if the sale of alcohol is promoted in the state, it may have long-term negative effects.

Christian population and their rules dominate the Naga culture

It is worth mentioning that the majority of the population in Nagaland is Christian, so Christian forces want all rules to be made according to their religious beliefs and other castes should also follow the rules made by them. Due to the pressure of these Christian forces, a complete ban on alcohol was imposed in the state about 35 years ago and even today those forces are not ready for any kind of change. The churches in Nagaland still think that other tribes should follow them and even if this pressure destroys Naga culture forever, they should listen to them.

"The Hornbill Festival is a vibrant celebration of Nagaland’s rich heritage, showcasing the North East’s unparalleled culture, traditions, and unity. It’s a testament to the spirit of #EkBharatShreshthaBharat, bringing together the essence of India’s diversity.



National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/NX5d6PMhMS — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) December 6, 2024

Baptists from America entered Nagaland 184 years ago

Zutho – traditionally brewed rice beer of Naga's plays an integral role in the day-to-day life of the #Angami Nagas people and several other communities in the region.

–

The rice beer with lot many medicinal & therapeutic properties. #beer #ricebeer #naga #zutho #tribe #liquor pic.twitter.com/472p6mtJ1i — Wander Nagaland (@WanderNagaland) January 23, 2020

Although a blanket ban on alcohol was officially imposed in Nagaland in 1989 after discussions and pressure from women’s organisations, the infiltration of Christian forces in Nagaland started in 1870. Reports mention that when American Baptists came to Nagaland in 1870, they declared alcohol as a sin and made provision for strict punishment for those who converted to Christianity. After this, whoever was caught consuming alcohol was punished by expelling him from the community. Today, the result of that influence is that the population of the state is 87% Christian.