Wednesday, December 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAnother digital arrest scam: Hyderabad family loses Rs 5.5 crore, kept under 24-hour digital...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Another digital arrest scam: Hyderabad family loses Rs 5.5 crore, kept under 24-hour digital surveillance for 17 days by fraudsters

Bharati and her daughters were informed on Skype that they had been "digitally arrested" and were under surveillance via audio and video.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image from Punjab Kesari
Representational Image via Punjab Kesari

An alarming instance of cyber fraud occurred in Hyderabad, where a 67-year-old woman and her two daughters were placed under ‘digital arrest’ for 17 days by scammers acting as national agency investigators. The fraudsters posed as government investigators. The daughters were only permitted to leave the house to take examinations. Furthermore, the scammers compelled the victims to send 5.5 crore. The family later discovered they had been deceived via digital arrest.

Employees of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) filed a formal complaint and began an inquiry. The family’s troubles started on 13th November when a man masquerading as Rahul Kumar from the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) department called Bharati Bai Agarwal, a Basheerbagh resident. He then forwarded the call to two people, pretending to be CBI investigators, Saurav Sharma and Ajay Gupta before claiming that her Aadhaar-linked phone number was connected to drug and money laundering cases. The duo then told her to connect on Skype.

Bharati and her daughters were informed on Skype that they had been “digitally arrested” and were under surveillance via audio and video. The scammers used fictitious documents with the CBI (Central Bureau Of Investigation) and RBI (Reserve Bank of India) logos and forged footage of people in handcuffs to scare them into complying. The only ones allowed to leave the house for their exams were the daughters, who had to instantly reconnect on Skype upon return.

The family was forced to transfer money under the guise of confirming financial transactions after the scammers demanded their bank account information. When asked by bank officials about significant transactions, Bharati was told to give false justifications, including buying real estate or charity work. She made several transactions to transfer 5.5 crore. The woman learned she had been duped when she went to the Sultan Bazar CBI office on 8th December with the documentation the con artists provided her in an attempt to retrieve the money.

The scheme was shown to be a hoax after officials verified the documents were phony. Afterwards, the family complained to the TGCSB. A formal complaint was filed in accordance with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act of 2008, as well as various sections of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and banking laws. The case, which seems to be the product of a coordinated group impersonating national agency employees, is being investigated by TGCSB Inspector R Venkatesh. Police were working to find the money trail to catch the criminals.

Cybercriminals utilize a technique known as “digital arrest” to lock victims in their homes in order to swindle them. They instil fear among their targets while acting as law enforcement officers while using visual aids or artificial intelligence-generated voices by making audio or video calls. They try to gain the faith of users by using fake materials and documents and loot money from them.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UP: Christian conversion racket busted in Amethi, three arrested for targeting Dalits with financial inducements to convert to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
According to the FIR registered at the Ramganj Police Station based on a Hindu man named Govind’s complaint, Om Prakash, Ramlal Kori and Sandeep Kori used to visit the Agresar village and lure Hindu Dalits to convert to Christianity by offering them money and other benefits.
News Reports

Bangladesh finally admits to atrocities against Hindus, says 88 cases filed for violence against minorities, 70 arrested since fall of Hasina govt

OpIndia Staff -
"A total of 88 cases have been filed in incidents related to minorities from August 5 to October 2. The number of cases and arrests is likely to increase as new incidents of violence have also been reported in (northeastern Sunamganj, (central) Gazipur, and other areas," the interim government told the reporters.

India has been denying visas to Khalistanis from Canada unless they denounce their support for terrorism: Here is what Canadian media found and how...

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Karnataka Police file FIR against wife, her mother, brother and uncle for abetment and criminal liability

Prof Shamika Ravi, member of EAC-PM, slams Congress leader Pawan Khera for spreading fake news about her receiving money from Soros

French media outlet Mediapart upset with BJP for using their report, calls excerpts from their own report ‘Fake News’

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

UP: Christian conversion racket busted in Amethi, three arrested for targeting Dalits with financial inducements to convert to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Meerut Police busts Christian conversion racket, Vineet Pastor and his family arrested, Hindu-turned-Christian accused was earning lakhs from the racket

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad: Mohammad Arif in Barabanki and Shahbaz in Damoh lure Hindu girls away; one girl recovered from Delhi, another still missing

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh finally admits to atrocities against Hindus, says 88 cases filed for violence against minorities, 70 arrested since fall of Hasina govt

OpIndia Staff -

India has been denying visas to Khalistanis from Canada unless they denounce their support for terrorism: Here is what Canadian media found and how...

OpIndia Staff -

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Karnataka Police file FIR against wife, her mother, brother and uncle for abetment and criminal liability

ANI -

Prof Shamika Ravi, member of EAC-PM, slams Congress leader Pawan Khera for spreading fake news about her receiving money from Soros

OpIndia Staff -

French media outlet Mediapart upset with BJP for using their report, calls excerpts from their own report ‘Fake News’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Durgadi fort not Waqf property’: Kalyan Court rejects claims of a mosque inside the fort, says it houses a Durga temple

OpIndia Staff -

Tahir Hussain joins AIMIM, to contest from Mustafabad in Delhi- Read how main accused in Ankit Sharma murder case wanted to “teach kafirs a...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com