Monday, December 2, 2024
‘Whom are you messing with? We live near Bhai’s house’: Ex-Pak cricketer Rashid Latif boasts proximity to Dawood Ibrahim over Champions Trophy 2025 imbroglio

Speaking to the host, Dr Nauman Niaz, Latif said, "What do you think, whom are you messing with, we live near Bhai's house." Latif lives in Karachi, the same city where fugitive Indian gangster Dawood Ibrahim is reported to be living, under the protection of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI. 

Rashid Latif Dawood Ibrahim
Rashid Latif (L), Dawood Ibrahim (R)

In a Pakistani YouTube show ‘Caught Behind’, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif boasted proximity to Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted criminal accused of the ghastly 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts that left 257 dead and over 1,400 injured.

The discussion between Niaz and Latif pertained to the ongoing imbroglio between the BCCI and PCB over the Indian cricket team’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI had demanded a hybrid model where India matches could be played at a neutral venue while the PCB was bent on conducting the entire tournament in Pakistan.

With Jay Shah taking over the reins of the ICC and PCB reportedly mulling over the proposition of proceeding with a hybrid model, an annoyed Latif threatened India by flaunting his alleged closeness to India’s most wanted criminal.

However, this is not the first time Latif has made controversial remarks in his videos on social media. In several videos that have gone viral on the internet, Latif’s bigotry has given a glimpse into the inherent extremism that exists in the minds of the average Pakistani.

In one such video, Latif could be heard saying how most of the monuments extant in India were built by his ancestors, that there were “14 dons” in India, all belonging to his community, and that he should not be compelled to become another don.

Nevertheless, Latif’s latest remarks come in the wake of the Champions Trophy 2025 stalemate between BCCI and PCB over where to organise the India matches.

In the first week of November, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally communicated to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the Indian cricket team won’t be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy scheduled to take place next year. The BCCI cited security concerns as its reason for not sending the cricket team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Additionally, the BCCI also expressed its desire to organise all India’s matches in a neutral venue, preferably Dubai. Since the ICC designated Pakistan as the host for the 2025 Champions Trophy, there have been doubts about India’s involvement due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between the neighbouring nations. Now, reports claim the PCB is nearing giving its nod for a hybrid model with a few conditions.

