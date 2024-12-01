On 30th November, Hindu Sena Chief Vishnu Gupta filed a complaint at Barakhamba Road police station in Delhi, saying that he received death threats. Gupta recently made headlines after filing a petition in an Ajmer court saying that the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was originally a Shiv Mandir.

According to Gupta, he received two threatening calls, one from Canada and the other from India. Both callers reportedly threatened to behead him for pursuing the case.

In his complaint, Gupta said he received the threatening call while giving an interview at Mandi House. The unknown caller said, “I will kill you if you don’t withdraw your Ajmer Dargah Sharif case.” When Gupta asked where he was calling from, the caller claimed to be in Canada. Gupta also submitted a recording of the call he had received. He added that he had received similar threats in cases related to Krishna Janmabhoomi and Gyanvapi.

Copy of complaint filed by Vishnu Gupta. Source: Vishnu Gupta.

The second threat call was received on 30th November, and the caller identified himself as Ramjan Baig. Threatening Gupta, the caller said, “I will kill you, or you withdraw your Ajmer Dargah Sharif case.” Gupta requested the police to file an FIR and take appropriate legal action in the matter. The police have confirmed receipt of the complaint and assured that an investigation is underway.

‘Not afraid of such intimidations’ says Gupta

Speaking about the threats, Gupta stated, “I am not afraid of such intimidations. Filing a petition and advocating for the rights of our temples is our legal right. The Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple in Ajmer will remain ours, and we will continue the fight to reclaim it through the court system.”

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta filed the petition in September this year, demanding the recognition of the dargah site as a Shiv temple and the restoration of Hindu worship rights at the location. A local court in Ajmer took cognisance of the case and issued notices to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Dargah Committee, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on 20th December.

Muslim leaders have criticised the case and called it a “deliberate attempt” to disrupt communal harmony. However, Gupta has stated that it is the right of Hindus to advocate for the rights of the temples.