In Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, a dispute has arisen over the purchase of a house. This house, situated in one of the most ‘posh’ areas called TDI City in front of a temple, was bought by Dr. Ikra Chaudhary from Dr. Ashok Bajaj. The people of the locality have come out on the streets in protest. They have demanded the administration cancel the registry.

The TDI colony in Moradabad houses approximately 450 families all of whom are Hindus. According to locals, one of his neighbours offered to buy Dr Ashok Bajaj’s house. But he secretly sold the home to a Muslim.

The locals further claim that when this colony was founded, it was decided that members of other communities would not be allowed to buy houses here. The colony residents have promised to gather donations and repay the registry money to Ikra Chaudhary.

They have stated that they do not dislike any community, but they are concerned that the presence of someone from another community may cause a change in the demographics. Moradabad District Magistrate Anuj Singh stated that efforts are being made to find a solution to this with public consensus.