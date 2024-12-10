Tuesday, December 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsProf Shamika Ravi, member of EAC-PM, slams Congress leader Pawan Khera for spreading fake...
News Reports
Updated:

Prof Shamika Ravi, member of EAC-PM, slams Congress leader Pawan Khera for spreading fake news about her receiving money from Soros

"The statement below is entirely incorrect. In 2006/7 The Open Society funded ISB (for work on financial inclusion) - where I was an assistant professor teaching & researching on the topic. No money came directly to any faculty member. 18 years later, I joined the EAC-PM. I have never been more proud of my work, my nation or my Prime Minister. Meanwhile, in 2020, George Soros declared his anti-India designs and guess who swarms towards him?" Shamika tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
Shamika Ravi Pawan Khera
Prof Shamika Ravi debunks lies peddled by Pawan Khera

Professor Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and Secretary to the Government of India, has slammed Congress leader Pawan Khera for spreading false claims that she had received funds from international manipulator George Soros.

“The statement below is entirely incorrect. In 2006/7 The Open Society funded ISB (for work on financial inclusion) – where I was an assistant professor teaching & researching on the topic. No money came directly to any faculty member. 18 years later, I joined the EAC-PM. I have never been more proud of my work, my nation or my Prime Minister. Meanwhile, in 2020, George Soros declared his anti-India designs and guess who swarms towards him?” Shamika tweeted.

Earlier, Khera, rattled by BJP’s attack against the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, had tweeted that Prof. Shamika Ravi, PM’s advisor and secretary, Government of India, received a grant from the Open Society Foundation funded by George Soros.

BJP slams Congress over alleged links to George Soros

Following Congress’ repeated attempt to stall the parliament over a US court’s indictment of the Adani group, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in Rajya Sabha raised the matter of foreign government-funded organisations ceaselessly targeting India. He mentioned how a group named Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has been publishing reports targeting the Adani group and India before every parliamentary session, indicating a targeted attack.

He cited the report by French media house Mediapart on OCCRP, which stated that while the organisation claims to be an independent, non-partisan organisation, it is actually funded by US government agencies and works to serve their interests. Trivedi said that the project has funding from foreign governments and the project has a focus on India. Apart from foreign governments, the project also has links with George Soros, the MP said.

Apart from the US and other governments, the group also receives funding from the Open Society Foundations (OSF) of George Soros, the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation, all left-wing groups openly targeting nationalist governments worldwide.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

French media outlet Mediapart upset with BJP for using their report, calls excerpts from their own report ‘Fake News’

OpIndia Staff -
The ruling party in India, BJP, shared parts of the Mediapart report, highlighting the collusion between OCCRP, US government officials, and the Indian opposition. However, BJP sharing parts of their report hasn't gone down well with Mediapart.
News Reports

‘Durgadi fort not Waqf property’: Kalyan Court rejects claims of a mosque inside the fort, says it houses a Durga temple

OpIndia Staff -
For several years, the Islamist group had been claiming that the historical fort having significance since the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj housed a Masjid which was 'erroneously' being claimed as a Hindu temple. The Islamists also stated that the fort was a Waqf property and that it belonged to the Waqf Board.

Tahir Hussain joins AIMIM, to contest from Mustafabad in Delhi- Read how main accused in Ankit Sharma murder case wanted to “teach kafirs a...

SC seeks a report on Justice Yadav’s statements at a VHP event after he sounded alarm about dangers posed by ‘Kathmullahs’ in the country

Aadhaar card for Rs 500, passport, and land deal: How a Rohingya intruder lived undetected in India for over a decade

The curious case of Prahlad Iyengar: From Janeu-dhari boy to radical pro-Palestinian activist who got suspended from MIT

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com