On 6th December, a Ram Vivah procession was attacked in the district of Darbhanga, Bihar. According to media reports, Islamists attacked the procession with stones and sticks as it passed by a mosque in Bajitpur on the occasion of Vivah Panchami. The attack led to chaos, leaving several devotees injured. The victims were rushed to hospital for treatment, and a heavy police force was deployed in the area to control the law and order situation.

The annual Vivah Panchami procession is a local tradition that has taken place for over three decades. On the day of the attack, the procession began in the village of Tarouni and was en route to Bajitpur. Violence erupted as the procession passed by a mosque. Locals alleged that objections were raised by a group of radicals before stones were thrown at the procession. According to eyewitnesses, some radicals also attacked the devotees with sticks, further escalating the violence.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Nago Das, organiser of the annual procession, said that the devotees picked up the children and ran towards the Ram Janki temple to save themselves. The radicals pelted stones for 15 minutes. After the police arrived, the devotees resumed the procession.

A local resident, Pinki, told the media that the radicals often create a ruckus during Hindu festivals, whereas Hindus have never interfered in their festivals.

An eyewitness, Rajrani, said, “When the procession was passing through here, the other side [Muslims] objected to the music being played. They surrounded a boy and tried to drag him away to beat him. The participants of the procession saw this and rushed to save him, which led to a clash between them.”

Route of the procession and chain of events

According to media reports, the procession started at 5:30 PM from Trauni village in the Bahadurpur Police Station area. It was scheduled to reach Bajitpur Durgamandir via Pathantoli and then return to Trauni village. When the procession reached Pathantoli, the radicals attacked it at around 7:45 PM. The police arrived at the spot by 8:15 PM, and by 9 PM, the situation was brought under control.

No prior approvals for the procession, claim officials

Police officials revealed that no prior intimation or permission was sought for the procession this year. Residents, however, asserted that the procession has been carried out peacefully for decades and they do not take any permission for the same. Officials, on the other hand, maintained that they were not informed about the route or timings of the procession.

Darbhanga Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar, said in a statement that investigations are underway and police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved in the attack. SP Kumar stated: “Efforts are underway to identify the culprits and ascertain their motives. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and those involved will face strict action.”

Police camp overnight to maintain peace

The incident prompted senior officials, including the SDO, City SP, and DSP, to remain stationed in the affected areas overnight. Police conducted a flag march in the affected areas to reassure residents and prevent further escalation of violence.

The situation was under control by the morning. Police have initiated an investigation into the root cause of the violence and the possible involvement of any organised groups. Authorities have emphasised their commitment to maintaining peace and have promised a thorough and impartial investigation.

Local outrage over first-ever disruption

Local residents have expressed shock over the attack. They stated that the Ram Vivah procession had been a peaceful tradition for decades and that no such incident had occurred in the past. Several locals questioned why this year’s procession became a target when the same route has been in use for years.