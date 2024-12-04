On Saturday, 30th November, 36-year-old Manoj was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Naraina area. The police arrested seven people in this case, including two Muslim women, three minors, and two accused identified as Maqsood and Mohammad Akhtar. According to authorities, the accused’s family murdered Manoj’s elder brother Pradeep six months ago. While the Muslim family murdered Pradeep for informing the family of a Hindu girl that she was having an affair with a Muslim youth, Manoj was killed months later for revenge.

According to reports, Manoj went somewhere alone on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Maqsood, Mohammad Akhtar, Angoori, and Juhi Khatoon, along with their three minor family members, surrounded and began beating Manoj. When Manoj attempted to flee, the accused stabbed him repeatedly. Manoj received severe injuries and was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.



Following Manoj’s murder, his father lamented his helplessness, saying, “Pradeep has three children, while the younger son [Manoj] has two. My younger son was slain because a Muslim boy was involved in an affair with a Hindu girl. He told this to the girl’s father, but after that, the Muslim family began to bear a grudge.”

A picture of Manoj’s two children in the crematorium has surfaced, showing both innocent children looking at their father’s funeral pyre with withered eyes.

This case concerns the month of May 2024, when Manoj’s elder brother Pradeep was also brutally stabbed to death. According to the police, one of Pradeep’s killers was an underage boy who was having an affair with a Hindu girl. When Pradeep learnt of this, he informed the girl’s family, who imposed tight limitations on the girl. Following this, the Muslim boy became enraged and murdered Pradeep with the help of his minor friend.

Following the murder, the authorities arrested both youths and sent them to a juvenile home. Pradeep’s brother Manoj was among the witnesses in the case. One of them was granted bail in July, the other in September. Following this, the accused’s family began to hold a vendetta against Manoj and was planning to murder him.

On Saturday, police apprehended 49-year-old Mohammad Maqsood, 62-year-old Mohammad Akhtar, 35-year-old Anguri, Maqsood’s 34-year-old wife Juhi Khatoon, and three juveniles. The case is being investigated, and more legal action is being taken. Following the incident, the enraged Hindu community protested during Manoj’s burial procession. The police lathi-charged the demonstrators, and the deceased’s family claims that the cops also beat up the women of their house.