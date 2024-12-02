Monday, December 2, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Lady constable abused, assaulted, and dragged into a sewer; Irfan, Saleem and...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Lady constable abused, assaulted, and dragged into a sewer; Irfan, Saleem and 3 others booked

One of the accused persons arrived on the bike and stopped close to the victim. As per the reports, he told the woman that his bike had stopped and asked her to start the bike. But before she could respond, the accused began assaulting and abusing her. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Lady constable abused, brutally assaulted, dragged into gutter; Irfan, Saleem and 3 others booked
Image- Screengrab from viral video

On Sunday, December 1st, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked around 5 persons, two of whom have been identified as Irfan and Saleem for assaulting a woman constable in the Moradabad region of the state. The incident is believed to have happened when the woman constable was in her civil attire walking towards her home in the civil lines area behind the old RTO office.

One of the accused persons arrived on the bike and stopped close to the victim. As per the reports, he told the woman that his bike had stopped and asked her to start the bike. But before she could respond, the accused began assaulting and abusing her. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that the accused hit the woman first and then he dragged her towards the gutter. Further, he slapped her and also tried to touch her inappropriately. Seeing this, a few more persons gathered on the spot to save the woman but the accused continued to hit her.

The woman reached the Civil Lines Police Station and filed a police complaint against the accused. In the complaint, it has been mentioned that around 5-6 individuals harassed the lady constable and physically abused her. Two of the accused persons have been identified as Irfan and Salim.

Meanwhile, Moradabad Police took cognizance of the event and revealed that a police complaint had been filed in this case.

“The woman constable filed a complaint in this case stating that she was abused and assaulted by around 5-6 persons. She also said that she was sexually assaulted. FIR in this case has been filed. Investigations are underway,” one of the officers added.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress leaders file petition in Supreme Court, ask to restrain lower courts and states from doing survey at disputed mosques

OpIndia Staff -
In the petition, Congress leaders called for directions by the apex court, ordering the state governments and lower courts to refrain from enforcing survey orders that, according to them, risk disrupting “communal harmony” and cited provisions of the Places of Worship Act of 1991.
News Reports

Bangladesh bars 63 ISKCON members from travelling to India despite valid passports and visa, says ‘govt approval’ needed

OpIndia Staff -
"We came to participate in a religious ceremony in India, but immigration officials stopped us, citing the absence of government permission,"  ISKCON member Saurabh Tapandar Cheli said.

‘The Caravan’ editor, who peddled ‘Muslims protecting temple’ narrative in Bangladesh, tells others not to bother about attacks on Hindus

‘This is Nuts’: Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) co-lead Vivek Ramaswamy on New York’s $220-million deal with Pakistan-owned hotel

Kerala High Court quashes defamation case against Organiser and Panchjanya publisher filed by PFI, rules banned entities cannot claim defamation

Telangana: Police neutralises seven Maoists in Eturnagaram forest encounter

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com