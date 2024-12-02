Uttar Pradesh: Lady constable abused, brutally assaulted, dragged into gutter; Irfan, Saleem and 3 others booked

On Sunday, December 1st, the Uttar Pradesh Police booked around 5 persons, two of whom have been identified as Irfan and Saleem for assaulting a woman constable in the Moradabad region of the state. The incident is believed to have happened when the woman constable was in her civil attire walking towards her home in the civil lines area behind the old RTO office.

One of the accused persons arrived on the bike and stopped close to the victim. As per the reports, he told the woman that his bike had stopped and asked her to start the bike. But before she could respond, the accused began assaulting and abusing her. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media.

Moradabad, UP: Irfan, Saleem, and their 3-4 other associates stopped a lady constable and rudely asked her to start their motorcycle.



When she refused, they dragged the constable by her hair, threw her to the ground, then grabbed her by the neck and thrust her face into the…

In the video, it can be seen that the accused hit the woman first and then he dragged her towards the gutter. Further, he slapped her and also tried to touch her inappropriately. Seeing this, a few more persons gathered on the spot to save the woman but the accused continued to hit her.

The woman reached the Civil Lines Police Station and filed a police complaint against the accused. In the complaint, it has been mentioned that around 5-6 individuals harassed the lady constable and physically abused her. Two of the accused persons have been identified as Irfan and Salim.

Meanwhile, Moradabad Police took cognizance of the event and revealed that a police complaint had been filed in this case.

“The woman constable filed a complaint in this case stating that she was abused and assaulted by around 5-6 persons. She also said that she was sexually assaulted. FIR in this case has been filed. Investigations are underway,” one of the officers added.