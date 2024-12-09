Three people died in a shocking instance on the night of 8th December in the Khairtala area of ​​Sagarpara police station area of ​​West Bengal’s Murshidabad district where an explosion took place during the making of a homemade bomb. It also caused the neighbouring house to vibrate. According to the police and locals, the incident took place at the house of Mamun Molla. The house collapsed and its roof fell off due to the powerful explosion. Three dead bodies were recovered during a rescue operation after the incident.

Mamun Molla and Sakirul Sarkar from Khairatala and Mustakin Sheikh from Mahtab Colony were making bombs when the blast took place and all three lost their lives. The bombs exploded, filling the house with thick layers of white fumes after which the neighbours immediately contacted the police. There is a large police presence at the location and initial investigations have discovered bomb-making materials. Additionally, authorities are looking into whether the blast was connected to other crimes or had a political motive.

On the other hand, the family members of the three men dismissed their role in the bomb making and claimed that the bombs were thrown at the place. A relative of one of the deceased alleged that unknown individuals bombed the house. However, locals asserted that the residence was used to manufacture improvised explosive devices. Police have registered a case and started an investigation. They are now probing into every possibility to determine the cause of the explosion or if it was an external conspiracy. Police personnel are in the area to control the situation and conduct an inquiry.

Local authorities are probing the matter to uncover the motive behind the bomb-making activity and to determine if others were involved in the operation. According to officials, the wreckage of the house is being probed to find out who else was behind the incident. Police have also appealed to residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. “The government must take action to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. This is a serious failure in maintaining law and order,” stated a local leader. People also voiced growing concerns about their safety and urged authorities to take swift action to bring about justice and prevent similar instances.